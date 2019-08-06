The SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem is bringing Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to life in its latest outdoor theater production.
The play — which features music by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice — tells the classic story of a book-loving young woman named Belle and a prince cursed by an enchantress to look like a beast until love breaks the spell.
Director Jerry Elison said in a press release the auditions for the musical were among best he has ever experienced. He was thrilled to find “really talented people who can project the meaning of the story through song.”
“I heard 230 talented performers and am once again astonished at the considerable talent pool we have in Utah. The script did not lend itself to more than 61 performers, but I could have cast it with many more,” Elison said in the press release. “We hope you will come and be our guest.”
Performances will run through Aug. 17 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East, Orem.
Tickets, priced from $10-$18, and more information are available at the gate one hour before each performance, at the SCERA Center for the Arts at 745 S. State St. in Orem, by calling (801) 225-ARTS and online at http://scera.org.
— Sarah Harris