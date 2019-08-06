Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.