Members of the Payson Community Theater may not have stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but that won’t stop them from putting on a riotous rendition of “Once Upon a Mattress” beginning Thursday.
“Once Upon a Mattress” is based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”
Patrons will visit the Royal Kingdom of Lady Aggravain (Dana Anoquoe) and King Sextimus, the Silent (Derren Herbert) as they test for a princess to marry Prince Dauntless the Drab. Twelve applicants have already slept soundly through the sneaky test the queen has administered setting the stage, er, bed, for Princess Winnifred to prove her royal heritage.
Robbine Booth directs the play which opens Thursday and runs Friday, Saturday, Monday and Aug. 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. The closing performance will be on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Performances will be at Payson High School, 1050 S. Main St. in Payson. Tickets can be purchased online at paysoncommunitytheater.com, NAPA Auto (190 E. 100 South, Payson), or at the door prior to the show.
— Doug Fox