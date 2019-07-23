Sundance Mountain Resort has joined forces with the Utah Valley University School of the Arts to stage “Mamma Mia!” for the resort’s 2019 Summer Theatre.
The Catherine Johnson musical based on ABBA’s hits takes place on a Greek island and tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.
“We thought ‘Mamma Mia!’ would be the perfect production to go along with Sundance’s 50-year anniversary celebrations,” said Mari Turner, the resort’s programming manager and producer, in a press release. “ABBA’s fun music that came out in the early days of the resort makes for an awesome throwback.”
The production is set to run through Aug. 10 on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $26-$40, with a barbecue dinner available for an additional $20, along with more information online at http://sundanceresort.com.
— Sarah Harris