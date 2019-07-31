Dancers and musicians from around the world have gathered in Springville this week for World Folkfest.
The festival “has remained one of the largest international folk dance and music festivals in the United States,” according to the World Folkfest website.
“The World Folkfest was founded upon the idea that folk dance is truly a universal language,” the website states. “We aim to continue the vision of the founders and to provide the families of Utah this amazing tradition for years to come.”
Performances will take place nightly through Saturday at 7:30 at Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville.
Tickets cost $10 for adults; $8 for military, seniors and students; and $5 for children. Guests may also purchase a family pass or world passport ticket for $30. More information is available online at http://worldfolkfest.org.
— Sarah Harris