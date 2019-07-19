BYU Gymnastics recently took on the viral social media bottle cap challenge using BYU Creamery milk bottles.
The Brigham Young University group shared the results in a Twitter video, which shows the women's team knocking the caps off the bottles with gymnastics moves.
"We thought the #bottlecapchallenge needed a little gymnastics added to it," the group tweeted with the video.
We thought the #bottlecapchallenge needed a little gymnastics added to it 💁♀️— BYU Gymnastics (@BYUgymnastics) July 13, 2019
