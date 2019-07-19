BYU Gymnastics bottle cap challenge 01

BYU Gymnastics participates in the bottle cap challenge.

 Courtesy of BYU Gymnastics via Twitter screenshot

BYU Gymnastics recently took on the viral social media bottle cap challenge using BYU Creamery milk bottles.

The Brigham Young University group shared the results in a Twitter video, which shows the women's team knocking the caps off the bottles with gymnastics moves.

"We thought the #bottlecapchallenge needed a little gymnastics added to it," the group tweeted with the video.