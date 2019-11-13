“After the Wedding” is a dramatic story starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, along with Billy Crudup. The film is based on the 2006 foreign film of the same name, howeve,r in this version it is the women who are at the heart of the film.
Isabel (Williams) has dedicated her life to an orphanage in India. It is there where she lives and works and knows she is making a difference. But the orphanage is growing and is in desperate need of money. So, when a rich benefactor in New York says she wants to donate money, Isabel is excited about this change of events. But there is one catch. The benefactor, Theresa Young (Moore), insists Isabel comes to New York to discuss the business deal in person.
Isabel is reluctant at first, but then realizes it is the best thing for the orphanage, so she packs her things and travels to the Big Apple. Her expectation is to stay just a few days and then return to her beloved orphanage and the children she cares for. However, Theresa insists Isabel stays for a while longer. Her daughter, Grace (Abby Quinn), is getting married and Isabel is invited to the wedding. After the festivities, Theresa will get down to business to make her final decision about the orphanage.
With no choice in the matter, Isabel stays and attends the lavish wedding. The dichotomy between the lifestyle of Theresa and her husband, Oscar (Crudup), is a complete change from her lifestyle in India.
At the wedding Isabel comes face to face with Oscar and from that moment on everything changes for all of them. Secrets from their past as well as current deceptions start to unfold and the relationships between this foursome revolves into something no on had anticipated.
At the heart of this story are human relationships as well as secrets. To clarify this statement would be a gigantic spoiler alert.
The acting in the film is top notch. The characters weave an interesting and explosive story filled with emotions and heartwarming as well as heart wrenching scenes. It is a mesmerizing tale that will keep viewers’ attention as it unfolds, and the love between all of the characters grows into an unimaginable climax.
“After the Wedding” is rated PG-13 for thematic material and some strong language. It is not for children, but is a wonderful drama for adults. Kudos to Williams and Moore. If you are looking for a drama that will touch your heart, this is it. The film is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.