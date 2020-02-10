She’s back with all her style and skills. Ashley Jensen returns for a third season as “Agatha Raisin” in the fun dramedy that is filled with Agatha’s special style, flash and penchant for solving murders.
In the first year Agatha had just left her powerful P.R. agency in London in search of a more sedate life in the Cotswolds. After all, the British countryside is more easy-going than the fast-paced world of London and her world of P.R. for big companies, rock stars and others. But Agatha finds she is a fish out of water in her new village. She doesn’t fit in. But when a local man is killed, Agatha decides that if she can solve the murder then her fellow villagers will finally accept her.
With the help of her house cleaner Gemma (Katy Wix) and her London P.R. friend Roy (Matthew Horne), they set out to solve the murder. And they are joined by local police detective Bill Wong (Matt McCooey) and his bumbling partner DCI Wilkes (Jason Barnett), with the help of her neighbor James (Jamie Glover) who sets her heart aflutter. Well, after solving the case, Agatha is a full-fledged member of the village and from there she starts her new life away from the hustle and bustle of London. That is until the next murder.
Each episode has Agatha and her friends investigating and solving murders. Her former career combined with her flashy style and flair make her the best investigator to flush out the murderers, to the chagrin of DCI Wilkes. But Detective Wong sees how much help Agatha can supply and brings her into the fold to assist in the investigations.
Now, the third season has Agatha starting her own detective agency. After all, P.R. and P.I. are pretty close, aren’t they? Returning this season are McCooey (Detective Wong), Horne (Roy), Jason Merrells (Sir Charles Fraith), Sarah Bloxby (Lucy Liemann), and her neighbor/beau James Lacey (Glover). Plus Agatha has a new assistant, Toni (Jodie Tyack).
“Agatha Raisin” is a fun series about one woman who finds her part two in life. MC Beaton, the late author of the “Agatha Raisin Series” of novels said, “A lot of women in particular identify with Agatha’s vulnerable side and her battle with middle age. When I visited Los Angeles, they liked her because she was so non-P.C.: she smoke, drank and wore fur. She’s not politically correct, her attributes for me are, she often says all of the things I would like to say but I’m much too polite.”
When asked about the popularity of Agatha in America, the author replied, “Do you know what, I’m not surprised about the success of the show of Agatha in America, I think for a couple of reasons. I think that Americans enjoy looking at a landscape that is so very different to the one that they live in.”
All three seasons of “Agatha Raisin” can be streamed on AMC’s Acorn TV streaming service. Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international TV. It is definitely worth looking into if you have not yet subscribed.