In 2013, Gerard Butler starred as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning in the hit film “Olympus Has Fallen.” The film was met with much praise, so a sequel, “London Has Fallen,” was produced three years later.
Now, three years after that, the third film in the franchise, “Angel Has Fallen,” takes viewers on another action-packed journey with Butler reprising his role once again as Banning.
Unlike the previous films, no place is under attack. This time it is Banning who is at the center of the action. Banning is currently suffering from physical ailments due to his past battles, where he has saved the world and the president, but he continues to do his job. He is the head of security for President Trumbull (Morgan Freeman) and being considered for the position of head of the Secret Service. His wife Leah (Piper Perabo) is a devoted companion and they have a young daughter Lynne, who is absolutely adorable!
Unfortunately, their idyllic life is quickly turned upside down with an assassination attempt on the president and the subsequent murders of his security team. The only survivors are the president and Banning.
Banning is framed for the ambush and goes on the run. He quickly discovers who is behind the attack and along with his recluse father (Nick Nolte), a survivalist who has a great intelligence for keeping alive and off the grid, take the hunt right to the top.
The film is filled with action. It’s impossible to count how many people are killed in this story and how many explosions are used. It is a truly action-packed film in the true sense of the phrase. At the heart of it all is Butler who only wanted to make another film in the franchise if it were a completely different storyline.
So, instead of Banning trying to save a place, he is now trying to save himself, as well as the president and the future of the country. As many people know, the name “Angel” refers to Air Force One when the president is not on board. But in this case, the word refers to Banning, who is the president’s “guardian angel.”
There are plenty of bonus features looking at the story and the making of the film. The movie, which takes place in Washington, D.C., was primarily filmed in England and Bulgaria. Butler’s handpicked director, Ric Roman Waugh, put his stamp on the story. The cast and crew discuss the film and how it came to fruition.
The filmmakers wanted to be as accurate as possible and selected Jada Pinkett-Smith to play FBI Agent Thompson because if it came to a situation like the assassination attempt on the president, it would be the FBI that would take over the investigation. Butler also selected his friend Danny Huston to play his nemesis Wade Jennings.
To say the movie is a thriller is an understatement. It does live up to the emotions and action of the first two films in the “Has Fallen” franchise.
“Angel Has Fallen” is an exciting film and is available on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K beginning Tuesday.