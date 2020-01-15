Alex Trebek has been a fixture on television for over three decades. It is difficult to think of the game show “Jeopardy!” without also thinking of its host.
Trebek recently spoke with members of the media and gave some insight into his eventual retirement.
“Well, ‘Jeopardy!’ has not only been part of America's television life for so long, it's been a part of my television life for a long time,” Trebek said. “Also, when you think of it, 36 years and more than half my life has been spent hosting this program.”
With the latest tournament of champs fresh on his mind, the host said, “So the progression has been kind of nice, that through the years and the decades, we had a $1 million tournament, a $2 million tournament, a teen competition last year.”
Much like Tom Selleck, Trebek was once known for his iconic mustache. When he shaved it, it made history.
“There were wars going on in the Middle East, and I said, ‘And you guys are focusing on my mustache? Get a life, please,’ ” he joked.
Shaving his mustache was on a whim, a last-minute decision. He explained about this and also how he would decide to say his farewell to the viewers when his decision to leave arises.
“I have just made a decision, and I made this decision a long time ago, that what I would do, it would be the same as when I shaved my mustachem" he said. "I would do it on a whim. On that particular day, I will speak to Harry, and I will speak to Clay, our director, and tell them, ‘Give me 30 seconds at the end of the program. That's all I need to say goodbye, because it's going to be the last show.' "
When those 30 seconds come, viewers will definitely feel remorse about his departure.
The man is humble and grateful for all his success and the love the viewers have given him.
“Keep in mind that my success to a great extent has depended on the success of the game,” he said. “You could have put somebody else in as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ 36 years ago, not everybody, but there are some individuals who could have been named as host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ and if the show had lasted 36 years, they would be enjoying the same kind of favorable reviews and adulation that I have enjoyed in recent years.
"And I don't want to minimize it either, but my health situation has contributed to that a great deal, because the pity factor, as I mentioned during the daytime Emmys, is out there, and people have been so kind, sending prayers and good thoughts and all of that. So I'm not unaware of that.”
Yet it is hard to imagine the show with anyone other than Alex Trebek at the helm.
When asked what is his favorite part about hosting the popular game show, he answered, “I tell audiences who come to our tapings that the thing I enjoy most about the show is the 30 minutes I spend onstage with the contestants, because I love spending time with bright people.”
“I've been extremely lucky,” Trebek stated. I've had the good fortune in my nearly 60-year career to not be unemployed for more than a total of nine months in all of that period.” He later added, “I hope I've been an influence for good and the influence for the benefits of not minimizing the importance of knowledge in one's life.”
At age 79, Trekek acknowledged his memory is failing a little. All the viewers also know he is battling pancreatic cancer. He still wants to continue with the show, however, he knows his retirement is coming up … sometime.
“As long as I feel my skills have not diminished too much and as long as I'm enjoying spending time with bright people … and our creative writing staff, then I'll continue doing it,” he said.