The highly anticipated launch of the new streaming service Apple TV+ has had potential viewers waiting on edge. The most awaited show is “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The show just launched with the first three episodes and will continue with new episodes on Fridays.
“The Morning Show” follows two very different women who are brought together after unfortunate circumstances. The co-host of the show (Steve Carell) was accused of unwanted sexual advances and is abruptly dropped from the network leaving his co-host (Aniston) to pick up the pace. But due to an unexpected recording of one of her rants, a Southern newswoman (Witherspoon) becomes a viral sensation. Lo and behold, the two women find themselves together on the set of “The Morning Show” and from there the workplace is a very different place for everyone.
“For All Mankind” is an interesting story about the space race and looks at NASA had the Russians beat the Americans to the moon. This alternate timeline changes history as we know it. The first three episodes were also just launched, with additional episodes dropping on Fridays.
“Dickinson” is the story of a young poet, Emily Dickinson. This is set in the 19th century and looks at the life and times of this young woman. With all 10 episodes having dropped Friday, viewers can binge the entire series with Hailee Steinfeld starring as the young poet.
“Snoopy in Space” is a cute animated series with the beloved beagle. This is a show for the entire family with the pup joining NASA to become a full-fledged astronaut.
Of interest to nature lovers, “The Elephant Queen” is a journey that looks at Athena, the leader of her herd. The story is touching and beautiful with the scenery of East Africa unfolding on the screen.
There are plenty of other unique shows on this streaming service with something for everyone.
Apple TV+ has a seven-day free trial (enough time to binge the entire season of “Dickinson”). Those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, or a Mac get a free one-year subscription to the service. The cost of Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month.