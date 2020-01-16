Eddie Murphy introduced audiences to the street-smart Detroit cop Axel Foley in 1984.
Foley returned for a sequel three years later, and again in 1994 for the third film in this lucrative franchise. Now all three movies are available in one Blu-ray pack. It is time to sit back and binge on Murphy’s fast-talking, fun-loving character.
The first film had Foley coming to Beverly Hills in search of the man who killed his friend. This leads him to an intricate scheme that also has plenty of laughs as the tough Detroit cop butts up against the more laid-back Beverly Hills police force. Foley gets the assistance of two B.H. cops: Detective Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Sergeant Taggart (John Ashton).
To the frustration of their Lieutenant Bogomil (Ronny Cox), the trio shakes things up in the lavish environment in which Foley makes himself comfortable but is still a fish out of water. Nevertheless, with his unconventional tactics for Beverly Hills, and his intense police training from the rough streets of Detroit, Foley manages to track down the killers as well as unmask one of the local high-profile businessmen running an illegal scheme.
The comic relief – besides Murphy – is the sweet and stylish Serge played by Bronson Pinchot. His performance in this film has been imitated over and over again. It’s priceless.
In the next film Foley returns to Beverly Hills to help Rosewood and Taggart as they investigate the shooting of now-chief Bogomil. Let’s face it, Foley has more grit and street skills to take on an illegal arms dealer than his two friends. They might have great detecting skills, but Foley is the tough one. Together they make a great team.
And in the final film, Foley is tracking down the killer of his boss who was murdered during a raid planned by Foley himself. It went wrong and his boss was killed, but the clues lead Foley back to Beverly Hills once again.
Rosewood is now a Detective Sergeant in charge of a joint force with all the Southern California agencies. This is a plus for Foley as his leads take him out of Beverly Hills to a large theme park. Once again it is Axel Foley who manages to blow the lid off an illegal scheme, this time involving counterfeit money and the Feds.
The theme park allows Foley plenty of fun scenes that will undoubtedly tickle the fancy of viewers. It’s a more whimsical setting for Axel and the cops. Some of the theme park scenes were filmed in Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios. And Serge makes an appearance again only this time he’s in the security products business. He sells security devices that complement every outfit, of course!