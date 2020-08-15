The public might not have a complete understanding of Bo Derek but once viewers watch this documentary on REELZ, the woman who captured the attention of audiences around the world as the perfect “10” will surprise and impress them.
She was plucked from obscurity as a teen and soon became the talk of the town.
This California-born blonde beauty is more than what she appears. She is the entire package of beauty, brains and brawn. Bo never intended on making it big as an actress, but after her role in “10” she hit the A-list, along with her husband John Derek.
The story of John Derek and Bo is closely examined in this film, which delves into how their love story began while he was married to actress Linda Evans. Bo and Linda were friends and in the beginning Bo and John did not get along, but that quickly turned to passion.
Bo admits it was wrong for her to continue her relationship with John. They were breaking up his marriage, but that is what happened. To this day, what is an interesting aspect of the story is that Bo and Linda as well as John Derek’s other two wives and his daughter Sean are all close and very good friends. Sean is three years older than Bo, which was a strange situation for the family dynamic, but it seemed to work out.
Bo became an accomplished actor in her own right after the death of her husband. She made it on her own but decided to give it up and focus on political issues and animal rights. She is a dedicated animal lover and today lives on a ranch with her long-time companion John Corbett. Viewers will know Corbett from his acting career, which includes “Sex and the City,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and plenty of other popular TV shows and films.
While Bo and John are happy with their life together on their ranch, Bo still occasionally takes acting roles. She and her friend Jon Voight are in an upcoming Hallmark Channel film “JL Family Ranch 2.”
“Bo Derek: In my Own Words” is an eye-opening look at the life of Bo Derek. It premieres Sunday on REELZ.