“Toy Story 4” is a sentimental story that will definitely touch the hearts of viewers who know these characters.
"Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley was in high school when the first “Toy Story” premiered in theaters.
“I think I have an interesting point of view because I didn’t work on any of the other films, so I came into this as a fan,” he said. “Woody and Buzz have become part of movie-going lexicon. ‘Toy Story’ was not only Pixar’s first movie, but it was the first feature-length film to be completely computer animated.”
As fans of the films know, Woody, Buzz and the gang were Andy’s best friends. Now they belong to Bonnie who is very different from Andy. And Woody is not Bonnie’s best buddy, as he was with Andy. He feels a little out of place but still knows his job is to make Bonnie happy.
At the kindergarten initiation day Bonnie creates Forky, a spork combined with googly eyes and other craft items. She instantly loves this new toy. When they all get back to her room Woody introduces Forky to the gang. Soon Forky becomes inseparable from Bonnie, although when she is not around he doesn’t understand that he is now a toy.
While on a vacation at a carnival with her parents, Bonnie keeps Forky close at hand. But Forky wants to escape. Well, to make a long story short, Forky and Woody find themselves in the Second Chance antique store where Woody is reunited with Bo Peep. The bond between Woody and Bo is strong, however Bo has been living as a lost toy and has had a different life than Woody. She has not had a kid for a long time.
A doll named Gabby Gabby is the head honcho in the shop. She has spent her entire life, since the 1950s, without someone to love her because she has a defective part. All she wants is to be loved by a child.
The escapades with all the toys – including some carnival toys – are fun and a bit disconcerting. There are some toys in the antique store that are set on capturing Woody because he has some parts that will fix Gabby Gabby. Once she is in working condition, this cute little doll knows she will attract a child who will love her with all their heart.
The Blu-ray combo pack includes many bonus features that enlighten viewers about creating the characters and the scenes. Many of these bonus features are lessons in animation.
There is a nice little featurette about Buzz and Woody with their human counterparts Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. Spoiler alert: There are times in life when we have to say goodbye. This is the time for these two good friends who have experienced many escapades together over the last couple decades.
Also included are featurettes about some of the new characters including Gabby Gabby, Forky, Ducky and Bunny, and Giggle McDimples. Deleted scenes in storyboard form are also part of the bonus features plus much more.
With all the bonus features, the Blu-ray combo pack of “Toy Story 4” is a must-have for fans of the franchise. It’s packed full of fun and features and plenty of characters – old and new. This sentimental story will definitely be a film families will watch over and over.
An additional note: Why not have a “Toy Story” marathon with all four films over the holidays? It sounds like fun and will take you “to infinity and beyond.” Enjoy! “Toy Story 4” is now available on Blu-ray Combo pack, DVD, and 4K Ultra combo pack.