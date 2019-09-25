Patricia Heaton stars in the new CBS series “Carol’s Second Act,” a story of one woman recapturing her dream in her senior years.
Heaton, who has been part of several successful sitcoms, now finds herself as the main star in this new venture, and she loves every minute of it. She and the cast as well as executive producers met with the media to discuss the new show, which premieres Thursday.
“Everybody has that fantasy of the road not taken, the path not followed,” explained Emily Halpern, executive producer. “And then we thought what character would we most like to tell this story through, and we loved the idea of an older woman, somebody of an age at a time in her life where she might traditionally be expected to retreat or to become less visible. And we thought, 'Let's put her center stage and put her in an environment where her age is actually her strength.' ”
Heaton said the script came to her after the end of her successful sitcom “The Middle.”
“I think what was perfect about it was that my kids are pretty much out of the house, and my second long-running show was done, and I was feeling a bit at sea not knowing what I was doing," she said. "I'm no longer a full-time mom, and I don't have a job as an actress, and I very much felt the things that a person like Carol would feel of, ‘Who am I without these things?’ ”
Heaton said she is excited and nervous at the same time.
“And it's interesting because I think it's important at any time in your life to keep challenging yourself," she said. "And just in the last two days, I've started having those actors' nightmares, even at this stage of the game, where I'm driving on Vine, and I stop my car in the intersection, and I can't get my hands out of my pocket, and I have to abandon the car because I'm supposed to be at a table read that I actually miss. That was last night. So I think it's a good sign that I'm excited about this. It's a challenge, and it's very exciting to go back to multi-camera, too, and do it live in front of an audience.”
The actress admitted she is 61 years old, but felt it was better to make her character in her 50s.
“I have sort of a dysmorphia about how I look," she said. "I've always thought I looked like Angelina Jolie until I looked in the mirror, and then I realized I don't. I felt that it was more realistic that Carol was in her 50s because I look like I'm in my 50s.”
As the star of the show as well as an executive producer, Heaton is now the main focus in the cast.
“I remember many years on ‘Raymond,’ watching Ray come out and do the intro to the audience. And then I did a short-lived show with Kelsey Grammer called ‘Back to You,’ and Kelsey would be the one coming out and sort of welcoming the audience. It's actually, I'm a little embarrassed to say, it's thrilling to be that person to do that, because we really are trying to create something that we really want everyone to love, and we want them to laugh, and we want to make them feel good about life and humanity. And so it's fun to be able to be the emcee for that.”
Halpern said the series theme' is created to be inspirational in nature.
"We hope it will be empowering," Halpern said, "and we really want to celebrate the idea that a person can start over at any time and also add value to a field at any age.”