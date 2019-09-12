The D23 Expo has come and gone.
This fifth Expo (every other year) did not disappoint the thousands of guests that came from all around the world. With panels, signings, demonstrations, merchandise, exhibits and more, the Anaheim Convention Center was filled with Disney fans who were willing to wait in long lines, spend their hard-earned cash and enjoy everything Disney related.
And remember, Disney now includes Fox so the Simpsons and others made their debut at the Expo.
One of the highlights (among many) was the addition of Disney+, a new streaming service. It seems like streaming services are the wave of the future when it comes to entertainment.
“Storytelling is the cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company, and we’re thrilled to unveil a new slate of original shows from the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes, along with popular television franchises set to return with all-new series streaming only on Disney+,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International.
Original series and films announced for the streaming service included Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Marvel Studios will offer “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.” There will be a short-form series starring “The Muppets.”
Excited fans learned about the rebooted “Lizzie McGuire” series with Hilary Duff returning as the iconic Disney character.
Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” is from executive producer Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is about a new droid, IG-11. The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the First Order. It follows a lone gunfighter in the outer edges of the galaxy.
And “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (what a title!) is set for a 10-episode scripted series.
“Noelle” stars Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner. Kendrick plays Kris Kringle’s daughter in this holiday film.
Actor Jeff Goldblum has a 12-episode series, and the cast of the high school musical films comes together in “Encore,” where they will recreate their original performances. There will be some new animated shorts from Pixar and a slew of other new shows will launch on Disney+ like the upcoming “Monsters at Work” that takes place in Monstropolis.
There were plenty more announcements about Disney+ programming. With Marvel, Pixar, Disney, Fox, ABC, National Geographic and Star Wars, there are plenty of themes from which to pull original programming for the new streaming service. It will debut Nov. 12. There will be no commercials (what a refreshing idea) and the App allows viewers additional content. Disney+ has a monthly price of $6.99 or an annual rate of $69.99.