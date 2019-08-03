Just launched on True Royalty TV is the documentary “The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.” This documentary introduces the world to the future Queen Consort, a woman of controversy for many people and the love of Prince Charles’ life.
While viewers will have their own ideas about Camilla, there is no doubt that she is the woman Prince Charles has loved for most of his life.
For many viewers she is the woman who came between Princess Diana and her prince, and no documentary will change their minds. However, it is evident that both Prince William and Prince Harry have accepted her as their father’s wife and the future Queen Consort. So what is this woman like? Get a little more familiar with Camilla in this film that looks at her childhood, her marriages, her charities, her loves and her family.
Camilla is not the fashion icon that Diana was, nor does she have the following of the late princess. She has been quiet about Diana and in the process has continued with her life, her charities, and loving her husband. She is not as complex a woman as Diana. She is a homebody who dislikes travel yet has to travel constantly for her “job.” Yes, marrying the Prince of Wales is a job. And everyone she meets is won over by her personality and down-to-earth presence, although some people still do not want to replace Diana in their minds.
HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has a lot of fun in her life, even though much of it is taken up with her royal duties. Viewers see her travels and her home life. She talks about one particular residence she shares with Charles, who purchased it when it was in total disrepair. Camilla’s first impression was that the house was haunted. She saw shadows and felt a ghostly presence. She stayed away for several years and when she returned the house had been completely renovated and she explained that the ghost was gone. That is something many people might find interesting about this woman.
As the documentary continues, her love of dogs and children becomes evident. She is a champion of animals, especially Jack Russell Terriers, and she is a devoted horsewoman. She also takes a special interest in very sick children and admits after hosting her Christmas parties for them she does have a little cry.
Whatever people think about this woman, she is the wife of the future King of England, and she will be his Queen Consort. With Diana being permanently etched in our minds as a young, beautiful woman, Camilla is aging and now in her 70s. There can be no comparison between the two women, although it is interesting to note that her first husband cheated on her, which sent her back into the arms of her former lover, Prince Charles. And by doing that she ultimately caused the same pain for Diana.
This interesting documentary is now on True Royalty TV. If you do not have this streaming service, it is filled with series on everything royal. Not only do viewers learn about the British royal family, there are plenty of episodes about other royals around the world, present and past.