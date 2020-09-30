She has come a long way since she first encountered “ET” in 1982 and now Drew Barrymore is bringing her joy and excitement of life to her new daytime TV show, “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
Barrymore comes from an entertainment family and has been in the business since she was 3 years old. She recently brought her exuberance to a Zoom press conference to discuss her new show.
Barrymore emphasized the fact that the entire show is a team effort.
“And I like to call it an orchestra because each person on the show, whether it's the crew here on the floor, and we're looking at them, and they really are our audience and our collaborators," she said. "I always thought it was weird that there's one person out in front for a show like this. It is every single person involved in the process, the making of, the journey to, the execution, the ideas, it all comes to life by each member of this orchestra.”
She has had a lot of experience on talk shows as a guest and had her own way of approaching her interviews, explaining that she never wanted to partake in pre-interviews, which are often useful for the hosts so they have a better understanding and background of their guests.
“Spontaneity for me was crucial," Barrymore said. "So I like to go in blind and play because life is just too short not to.”
In her show she will confront things differently than other talk shows. Celebs usually come onto talk shows to promote their current projects.
“Look, if we want to come here and sit and talk, I would love to go in the back door of conversations and talk more about your life experience or your upbringing rather than the thing you're working on now and promoting, I know that's an essential sort of aspect and we'll certainly professionally hit that button,” Barrymore said.
According to Barrymore, her interviews will delve into the lives of her guests.
Even though she was brought up in show business, Barrymore said she is still thrilled to be around celebrities.
“I'm going to be as excited as any person who is in an audience looking at that person," she said. "I know I've been in this industry my whole life, but I am not insider baseball, in fact, I'm the exact opposite. I'm just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be.”
Not playing a character and just being herself is what Barrymore is looking forward to with this project.
“I'm really glad I’m at this moment in my life and not another, and timing really is everything,” she said.
She lives in New York with her family and is happy that the show is being taped there. But that does not rule out having guests from Hollywood or anywhere else in the country. As a matter of fact, in a studio in Hollywood, there is a set similar to the one in New York, so with modern technology, and in these days of social distancing, it will appear as though Drew and her guests are on the same set, but they will be thousands of miles away.
Barrymore is now settled in her life, and happy. Having gone through turbulence in her 45 years, she is at a comfortable place.
“I've never felt more humble and grateful in my entire life than I do right now to be alive, to have two kids that are healthy, to be amongst this crew and this team and getting this opportunity," she said. "I don't know how I ended up here but I'll never lose sight, and I never have lost sight of how lucky I am.”
“The Drew Barrymore” show airs weekdays on KTVX at 3 p.m.