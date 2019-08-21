If you’re a fan of the British drama “Father Brown” and watch it on Netflix, you’re in for a surprise. It is moving from Netflix to another streaming service -- BritBox.
The show is set in the 1950s and revolves around a Catholic priest who solves crimes in a fictitious village in the Cotswolds in England, which is in the northern part of the southwest region of the country.
Mark Williams, who plays the title character, recently spoke, via satellite, to members of the Television Critics Association.
When he was asked if he was as good a sleuth as his character and if he was able to solve the crime before finishing reading a script, he replied, “I do usually get it. I'm not very good with Agatha Christie, although, I've gotten a couple. I got one recently straightaway. I thought, 'Oh, yes, I know who did this,' and it wasn't them. So, no, I'm not very good really.”
Williams was also asked about his bike-riding abilities, as it often appears he is not comfortable on that mode of transportation. “Does he look uncomfortable? Oh, I thought I was looking supremely supple and agile. No, it's a British made bike. It's excellent. No, I don't have any trouble really. We get the odd stunt. We'd done a couple of stunts this year chasing horses. It's quite exciting.”
Williams has a wide resume playing an assortment of characters other than this one with which he is now completely identified. He has been playing the priest since 2013 and admitted there are plenty of opportunities in the series to do many things.
“He (Father Brown) can do almost anything really," Williams said. "I mean, he can be laughing one minute and deep in tragedy the next. And the great thing of course is that every episode we have different characters and that means different actors. And that gives a whole new world every single episode. So, that's actually the thing I most enjoy.
“Sometimes I catch myself, I'm watching people perform and I'm going, ‘Oh, brilliant’ and I forget I'm involved and, you know, I have to join in. But, no, I haven't got bored if that's what you mean, yet, at all. And I couldn't foresee it really. He's interested in everything and in a way so am I.”
So what makes this show so appealing to viewers?
“I think it's about storytelling, which is why people get involved so strongly. Because what we set out to do is tell a story. And that's what people seem to want very strongly is a good, involving story. So, in that sense it's not fake at all because all stories, all myths are fake themselves, but they speak of greater things. There are avatars for life and that is what we try to do.”
So if you are involved in the “Father Brown” series, make sure you subscribe to BritBox to continue watching this intriguing story which has drama, comedy and a lot of heart.