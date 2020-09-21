What do you think of when you hear “Monaco” or “Monte Carlo”? Perhaps you think of the Grand Prix. Perhaps you think of Grace Kelly. But the truth about this tiny sovereign city-state principality will surprise you.
True Royalty TV takes viewers inside the country with interviews with Prince Albert and his family as well as the palace staff and the people of Monaco. “Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich” is a three-part series that brings to light the splendor and intricacies of Monaco.
After Vatican City, Monaco is the smallest sovereign state in the world. It lies between France and the Mediterranean. The land mass is growing due to a major construction project that is adding more land on the sea. This will be populated mainly with high-end residences, but there also will be some open space. Reclaiming land from the sea is not new for Monaco. Prince Albert’s father Prince Rainier also took on a similar project. After all, with only about 500 acres (60% the size of Central Park), and a growing demand for homes and apartments, the only way for the country to grow is with high rises and adding land mass.
One third of the country’s population is millionaires. Or maybe it is better to say billionaires. And living in Monaco has its rewards -- with no income tax. Plus, being a Monegasque citizen is even more fruitful. Becoming a citizen is difficult at best. That is because Monegasques get priority for jobs, housing subsidies and health benefits. However, if you are a Monegasque, you are not allowed to gamble in the world famous Monte Carlo Casino!
Monaco was propelled onto the general world consciousness in 1956 when American actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier. Since then the country has grown in popularity for those who can afford all it has to offer.
There are plenty of activities that envelop the little principality all year round. The Monte Carlo Grand Prix is world-renowned and the yacht races and shows bring in the wealthy from around the world. Looking at these yachts is a sport in itself. If you thought parking in the local mall was a problem, try being the Harbor Master in Monaco when he is tasked with finding spots for these very expensive yachts.
Getting around from one area to another is often accomplished via helicopter. But people do drive here, and they drive the most expensive and amazing automobiles. To paraphrase one of the interviewees, the people are like spoiled little kids who always want more and more, and bigger and better.
Crime in Monaco is almost non-existent. That is because they have a zero-tolerance policy. Every infraction is attended to, even if it is just a scratch on a car! Criminals know not to go to Monaco, unless they want to face the well-trained security with closed-circuit TV cameras everywhere.
Prince Albert has ruled the country since the death of his father in 2005. He is one of the wealthiest royals in the world, yet watching and listening to him, he seems very down to earth. He is personable and has a great personality and sense of humor.
There are so many things to learn and see in this three-part series. It is an eye-opening look at this tiny country that has captured the attention of the rich and famous for decades. Monaco is definitely the playground of the wealthy.
“Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich” is now streaming on True Royalty TV. If you haven’t yet discovered this streaming service, check it out at trueryalty.tv. There is a seven-day free trial.