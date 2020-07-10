"Hidden" and "Boomers" are two very different yet equally interesting and entertaining series on ACORN TV. While one is full of fun and chuckles – especially for anyone over 50 – the other is riddled with tragedy and horrific actions.
“Boomers” is focused on three couples in the British countryside. And yes, they are all from the baby boomers generation. For viewers of that generation, this series will tickle your funny bone as the six seniors manage their lives with aches and pains, as well as caring for an aging parent.
There are 13 episodes available to stream now on ACORN TV. The series stars Stephanie Beacham, Paula Wilcox, Alison Steadman, Philip Jackson, Russ Abbot, and James Smith as the three couples who are also best friends. They are each different in personalities and spirit, yet they always enjoy each other’s company, although sometimes with snide remarks after the fact.
Retirement provides plenty of time for these people to be sarcastic about their aging years yet also enjoy the so-called golden years. The situations in which they find themselves are fodder for laughs and the banter is fun as the three couples manage their lives while relying on each other for company.
“Hidden” is a very different show. It is definitely not a sitcom. It is a dark and heavy drama set in Wales. So far there are two seasons available to stream. The first revolves around an evil man who kidnaps women for his personal life. He tells them he will take care of them, yet he holds them prisoner in a dark and dingy building.
The second season focuses on three teens with evil inside them. They murder without guilt, although toward the end of the season viewers might catch a glimpse of guilt from one of the group. It is disturbing to see the evil within these young people.
In both seasons the police investigator, Cadi John (Sian Reese-Williams) leads her sergeant (Sion Alun Davies) through the crimes while also relying on her intuition as well as her experience. Cadi manages to put the clues together and eventually solve the crimes. She is a good detective, however, she has many personal ghosts and demons hounding her. Part of the dialogue is in Welsh with English subtitles but don’t let that stop you from checking into it. It is easy to follow with the cast jumping from English to Welsh and back. It is weird that all of the characters speak both languages, yet they converse in a combination of the two.
Both of these shows are great to binge, especially during this time of self-isolation. Whether you want to commiserate with the boomers or watch Cadi solve crimes, tune into ACORN TV. Go to acorntv.com for a free seven-day trial. After that the fee is only $5.99 per month. The variety and sheer number of options on this streaming service is worth checking out.