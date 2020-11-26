From the novel "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian, HBO Max brings Kaley Cuoco back to TV with the series of the same name.
When Cassie (Cuoco) awakens in a strange hotel room in Dubai, hungover with a dead body in her bed, she does nothing and continues her day as if nothing has happened. Then the FBI starts asking questions and she cannot remember what happened that night or who the killer could be. Did she kill the man? What is going on?
Recently Cuoco, who is also an executive producer, along with co-stars Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez and the other EP, Steve Yockey, met virtually with a select group of media to discuss this new venture.
Cuoco was immediately asked how this project came to be after her success on the hit TV sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."
"It's kind of interesting," she said. "Over the past few years I've been looking at books and stuff to maybe produce or different stories that kind of were interesting to me, but nothing excited me. And honestly, I read one little snippet, a line of the book on Amazon. It just was one sentence and I got like this weird chill, and I called my team and said, 'Hey, I'd love to look at the rights to this book.' "
Cuoco then started the process of procuring the rights.
"And there was a bidding war and I won the rights, and I'm like, 'Now what do I do?' "
So she took the project to Warner Bros. and lo and behold she got the green light to make the show.
"Cassie is extremely perfectly flawed," she explained about her character. "It was kind of an actor's dream to play someone like her. She's got a rollercoaster of issues, but a heart of gold and she's strong. It's just a great female character to play."
She acknowledged that this is her first time producing a project and she has enjoyed it.
Cuoco admitted that she began looking at the way the flight attendants acted during their flights, how they interacted with the passengers and with their colleagues.
"And I'll probably now, after doing this project, be noticing flight attendants probably for the rest of my life," she said with a chuckle.
Cuoco was excited to cast both Perez and Mamet in the show. Perez was happy to be included, however, admitted to Cuoco that she hates traveling.
"I hate flying. I hate everything about it," she said.
But she relented, and even though she did have to travel for the role, she said, "I had the best time."
"The Flight Attendant" is a limited series of eight episodes. There are plans for another season, if they get the green light. "The Flight Attendant" premieres Thursday on HBO Max. It looks like an interesting ride!