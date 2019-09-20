The latest D23 Expo unveiled plenty of new announcements. One is the newest addition to the animated lineup on Disney Channel.
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is based on the Marvel comic books. Laurence Fishburne is one of the executive producers.
The series will follow a 13-year-old genius named Lunella and her T-Rex pal, Devil Dinosaur. They accidentally travel through a time vortex to present day New York City. There they work to protect the city from danger.
Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels said, "Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen (Sugland) and Steve (Loter) and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding 'tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel."
Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment said, "Lunella doesn't know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television."
There is no date as yet for the premiere of this show so watch the program guide or the website for updates.