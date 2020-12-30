On January 10, Masterpiece on PBS marks its 50th anniversary. Throughout the past 50 years Masterpiece has brought memorable shows to viewers and continues to do so.
“Fifty years in, Masterpiece remains the true home for acting royalty,” said Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson. “Whether it's elegant costume dramas, addictive mysteries, or edgy contemporary programs that appeal to an audience of streamers, we have stunning new shows for our anniversary year.”
Masterpiece is produced for PBS by GBH Boston.
“Upstairs Downstairs,” “Downton Abbey,” “The Forsyth Saga,” “Inspector Morse,” “Prime Suspect,” “Poldark,” “Sherlock,” “Victoria,” “Grantchester” and other dramas have been beloved by viewers around the world.
“We know what our audience expects from Masterpiece: A-list talent, brilliant storytelling, and spectacular settings. We’re excited that our anniversary slate of programming delivers all of that.”
The upcoming 2021 season promises to be just as entertaining and engrossing. The winter lineup for the 50th season begins on Jan. 3 with “Elizabeth is Missing” starring Glenda Jackson. On Jan. 10 “All Creatures Great and Small” premieres with a new version of the popular stories from James Herriot’s books. “Miss Scarlet & The Duke” starts on Jan. 17 with a feisty Kate Phillips as a female private investigator in Victorian London. And “The Long Song” premieres on Jan. 31. This is a three-part series about the end of slavery in Jamaica.
In the spring, the 50th season includes “Atlantic Crossing” in which the Norwegian Crown Princess is the interest of Franklin D. Roosevelt. This looks to be an engrossing show with romance and politics. “Talking Heads” is a new series of dramatic monologues.
Then the summer brings “Us,” about a couple on a tour of Europe while dealing with marital strife. The fall brings back “Baptiste,” “Grantchester,” “Van der Valk” and “Unforgiven.”
Masterpiece’s 50th season promises to be just as entertaining as ever. Check listings for times and dates.