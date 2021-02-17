When the first episode of “Murdoch Mysteries” Season 14 premieres, viewers are in for a real treat. The season opens with one of the most imaginative episodes to date — and that’s saying a lot.
The time is the early 1900s. Vaudeville has just arrived in Toronto with plenty of up-and-coming comedians: Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Buster Keaton. When one of the performers is killed, Murdoch begins his investigation. The clues lead him to believe it was Charles Chaplin who was the killer’s actual target. So Chaplin’s life is still in danger. Or is it?
Chaplin’s best friend Stan Laurel is among the suspects, but Stan is just an innocent man. There are other theories that lead Murdoch, Crabtree, Brackenreid, and Julia on various paths. Julia is thrilled to be working this case with her husband as she finds the performers extremely comical and can’t stop laughing. They are pretty funny and slapstick, by today’s standards. This glimpse into the start of the careers of these three future famous comics is quite fun.
The case unfolds and at the end is a marvelous scene in which several comical elements are brought together for an homage to the comedy of the past. This is truly a fun part of the show. Viewers will have several chuckles as they watch what we now know are the personas of the comedians take shape. Thanks to Crabtree, Chaplin has his first inkling of how to create his character of The Tramp.
“Murdoch Mysteries” has a wonderful way of weaving real historical people in with the fictional cast and storylines. This is just one of the aspects that make this an entertaining series. That, along with Murdoch’s interesting and innovative techniques and inventions that aid in apprehending the suspects.
The Victorian Age in Toronto is another interesting element of the series as the mores and manners of the time are on full display, along with the attire and formal language.
If the first episode is any indication of the rest of the season, viewers will undoubtedly be enthralled with Season 14 of this highly popular mystery show. All the cast have returned: Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Dr. Julia Ogden (Helene Joy), Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), and the rest.
Season 14 premieres Saturday and, as usual, Murdoch has come up with some inventive ideas to aid in his investigation. The season starts out on a high note, with Bisson directing the first two episodes.