Detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen) has returned for a second season of the Australian series “Mystery Road.” As with the first season, there are six episodes to stream on Acorn TV.
Swan is a dedicated, straightforward detective whose job now brings him to Gideon, a fictitious coastal town where no one wants to give up their secrets. And there are plenty of secrets in this sleepy little place.
When a headless corpse is discovered in the mangroves, Swan begins his investigation. He is convinced a drug cartel is operating in the town and as his investigation deepens he starts to put together the pieces and the people.
His search opens up a can of worms, which includes some missing people and corruption among the leaders of the town. His sleuthing is not welcome in the town.
Swan encounters his past while doing his job. His ex-wife Mary (Tasma Walton) is now living in Gideon and has a new beau, Simon (Callan Mulvey) who is a retired police officer. Also returning in this season is Shevorne (Tasia Zalar) and her daughter Ava who are being cared for by Mary.
Detective Swan teams up with Fran (Jada Alberts), an officer with family problems of her own. The lead police officer in town is Owen (Mark Mitchinson) who has some ideas of his own about how to investigate the crimes.
Also happening at the same time as the murder investigation, and the drug investigation, and the missing persons investigation, is an archeological dig taking place in the area, which has some indigenous people upset about foreigners coming onto their land and digging up their past. While digging up the ancient past some not-so-old items are discovered, adding to the list of things Swan must attend to.
Pedersen’s character is mostly a quiet, brooding man with his own personal demons. But his keen sense of crime and his bloodhound-like determination ultimately leads him to his conclusions. Australia is an interesting country with an interesting past as well as a population divided at times between an indigenous population and those who do no have a strong history to the ancient land.
The story takes place in a remote area of the country. There are no big buildings, crowds or traffic. It is a sleepy little area but that is only on the surface. Underneath the quietness is a complex conspiracy that only Swan can uncover.
“Mystery Road” is not an edge-of-your-seat story. It is populated with interesting characters and led by a detective that has a strong sense of duty, which gives him an added appeal to viewers. Once it captures your attention, it quickly becomes a show to binge watch, or start watching on Acorn TV.