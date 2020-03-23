The cast of the hit NBC drama series “This is Us” spoke to members of the media recently about their experience on the popular show, which is airing its season finale Tuesday. The series has been nominated for and won several awards, including Golden Globes, Emmys, SAG and AFI awards.
Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, told the gathered media, “I think the cool thing about this show and what's so fun about being a part of it and working with all these folks is what happens on a weekly basis for us, honestly. Every time I open up a script, it really is remarkable. And it's a testament to the writing, obviously.
"From week to week, it's remarkable how they can keep it so consistent with who the characters are, but at the same time, like, introducing all of these new, sort of things that happened to all these guys.," he added. "It's like life. It's crazy. You just never know what's going to happen. We're lucky.”
Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) agreed.
“I continue to feel like the luckiest person on the planet to be a part of this show, with this cast, with this family," Moore said. "And the fact that I'm able to sort of revisit music and have all this other stuff happening in life, it's pretty fantastic.”
Coming prepared, Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) took out a piece of paper to acknowledge the statistics. “It is the No. 1 drama for the fourth season in a row. You know, we're up to 20.5 million viewers overall. So, like, it's really crazy.
“Again, not to harp on it, but it makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world," Moore chimed in. "This is the job of a lifetime, and portraying this matriarch is … the job of a lifetime.”
Moore, who plays her character as a younger woman and then in current times, discussed how much fun it was to be able to sort of time travel.
“I like that, grooving to the oldies,” she smiled. “Honestly, I guess on a very surface level, it's so much fun to go through hair and makeup and wardrobe and to sort of watch the character come to life in different iterations, living in those different worlds and those different times.”
Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) was happy to discuss how the show has changed her life.
“Obviously, it's provided incredible opportunities and an ability to connect with people I never would have before and to portray a character that is so important to not only a television network, but, like, just life, that we've never seen a plus-size woman in her highs and lows and all the in-between and fertility issues and trying to conceive," Metz said. "And so, of course, in that regard, it's changed me as a person and as a sister, as a daughter, as a friend. And then, of course, it's provided opportunities that I never ever thought I would have. So I can't even begin to talk about how much it's changed my life.”
Besides this drama, Moore is also currently voicing Rapunzel in the animated series “Tangled: The Series.” She is an accomplished musician and singer and has been acting professionally for about 20 years -- and was just a teenager when she captured the attention of audiences in the 2001 film “The Princess Diaries.”
“This is Us” has put all of the actors on the front pages and brought all of them to the attention of television viewers. The show has taken to the hearts of fans who will undoubtedly miss the show, the characters and the storylines. The season finale is Tuesday on NBC.