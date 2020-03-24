Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.