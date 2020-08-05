Few of us know where our lives will take us when we’re young. From the moment of his conception, William of Wales had his life planned out for him.
He is a modern prince, deviating from his predecessors in many ways. His mother Princess Diana wanted her boys to grow up as normally as possible while instilling in them the responsibilities that they would have as men.
William has been groomed his entire life to be king, and during the COVID-19 pandemic he has stepped up to take on more responsibilities than even he had expected. With his father, Prince Charles, having contracted the virus and his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip isolating due to their aging years, many responsibilities have fallen on William and his wife, Catherine, aka Kate.
William and Kate have proven they are up to the task and have pleased the queen with their tours and duties. The new documentary, “Prince William: Monarch in the Making,” looks at the life of this man from his birth to present day. Unlike his brother, Harry, who has left his responsibilities to his country behind, William has shown that he has his royal duties in check and his responsibility to the monarchy as well as the commonwealth front and center in his life.
William remains the most recognized and admired prince in the world. He grew from a shy young boy to a dedicated student to a man with convictions and along with Kate the duo is on the right track to lead the monarchy forward when his time arrives. Of course, the queen is the sole monarch at this time, and then the crown will fall to Charles. In time it will be William that takes up the mantle and from what people feel about him, he will be a popular monarch.
True Royalty TV is a streaming service that focuses on all things royal. Most of their shows look at various aspects and history of the British royal family, however there are plenty of shows about other royals around the world. It is a service with documentaries, talk shows and all things royal.
The service offers a free seven-day trial. The monthly fee is nominal, considering all the other streaming services. Check it out -- https://www.trueroyalty.tv -- if you are at all interested in history, royals and even a little gossip.