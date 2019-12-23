According to Sylvester Stallone, he believes this last Rambo movie is the best. “Rambo: Last Blood” bookends the franchise and brings the iconic character full circle as an old man facing his demons while fighting for the memories of his family.
John Rambo has been living a quiet life on his ranch in Arizona while raising his niece Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal). He struggles with his PTSD daily. His family is the most important thing to him. And when Gabrielle goes missing in Mexico, he takes off to find her and bring her back home.
The film deals with issues haunting the world, and especially Mexico, today: human sex trafficking and drugs. Gabrielle gets abducted and sold into slavery and it is Rambo who is intent on saving her from the vicious cartel.
By putting all his cunning and combat skills to the test, Rambo unleashes the ultimate revenge on those who wronged his family. The bonus features look at the issues confronted in the film and how the movie was made. Stallone was a screenwriter on this movie and wanted to give his character the ultimate final episode, yet the ending does leave the possibility open for yet another film in the franchise. Never say never, however, Stallone is pretty sure this will be the fifth and final film for his John Rambo.
Rambo is more talkative in this film, and he is once again a great killing machine, however this time as an old man he uses his intelligence and training to construct the ultimate mousetrap instead of relying only on his physical abilities. Many scenes are pretty gruesome and Stallone acknowledges it is not a film for kids and is also not a film for everyone else. Rambo has his own niche in the genre, and while new films rely a lot on FX and computers, Stallone wanted this film to show what, in his mind, is the way to make a great action picture.
The bonus features are an in-depth look at the story that is filled with ruthlessness that is happening around the world today. It brings to light the issue of sex trafficking, which was to many of the actors a wake-up call to what is happening to many innocent young women.
The movie was made in the Canary Islands, Spain and Bulgaria, yet all the locations look and feel like Arizona and Mexico. That’s movie magic without all the computer graphics, which is exactly what Stallone wanted to portray.
In 1982 John Rambo first burst onto the screen in “First Blood.” That was followed in 1985 by “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” then in 1988 by “Rambo III.” Ten years later Stallone reprised his character in “Rambo.” Now, this fifth film shows the character as an old man who still has the strength and cunning to face anything that confronts him. And indeed he does just that.
Sylvester Stallone has created several memorable characters and film franchises, including Rambo, Rocky Balboa, and Barney Ross in “The Expendables” franchise. Each franchise has its own fan base, and for fans of Rambo, this latest film will not disappoint.