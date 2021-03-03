“Raya and the Last Dragon” is the latest animated film from the folks at Disney. This movie has plenty going for it, including action and adventure, along with plenty of humor.
Some 500 years ago there was the wonderful world of Kumandra, where dragons and humans lived in harmony. That was until an evil force came and the dragons were forced to sacrifice themselves in order to save the humans. All the dragons turned to stone as did humans who came in contact with this evil force. The people split into five regions, which became at odds with each other.
Today, Raya’s father, Chief Benja, has a dream to unify the regions and live in peace once again. Unfortunately, things do not go according to his plan and they get even worse than before. It is up to Raya to find Sisu, the last dragon, and get his help in restoring peace to the people and all the lands.
Once Raya locates Sisu, their journey just begins. Along the way they interact with several interesting characters, including an adorable little baby named Noi, who is a conniving little thief, but an adorable one nonetheless. There are others who come to Raya’s aid, like a cute little street smart boy named Boun, and more, while she tries to retrieve a special item from each of the regions (Heart, Spine, Tail, Fang and Talon) to unite them and get the magical power to vanquish the evil force and bring harmony back to the land.
Raya is the chief’s daughter, therefore she could be considered a Disney princess. We all know every Disney princess has a sidekick. Raya’s sidekick is Tuk Tuk, a combination of a pill bug and an armadillo. Let’s not forget about the Ongis, who are monkey-like con artists. And yes, these characters are available in the Disney Stores and on shopDisney.com.
The main lessons learned in the film are that teamwork and trust go a long way in solving discourse.
There is no doubt “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be a hit with viewers of all ages, especially in this time of COVID. It is a fun fantasy and an uplifting escape. It gives us a great story and a new Disney heroine. The movie will be out in theaters and on Disney+ beginning Friday.