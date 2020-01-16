With “9-1-1” a hit series for Fox, it was only a matter of time before they added another show to this new franchise. “9-1-1 Lone Star” stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first responders in the city of Austin, Texas.
The show premieres Sunday on Fox.
Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a NYFD Captain who was the only survivor in his station after the terrorist attacks. When a disaster takes out an entire station in Austin, except one lone firefighter, Strand is recruited to come to Texas to rebuild the station and bring hope back to the community.
Strand relocates to Texas with his firefighter son TK (Ronen Rubinstein), where they discover things are run a little differently than they were in NYC. Tyler is Michelle Blake, a paramedic captain which, as Strand discovers, has seniority over him when it comes to medical emergencies.
Cast members and showrunners of this new series recently spoke with members of the media.
“For me,” Lowe said, “what I found interesting and what was important, was anyone can tell you how to swing the ax or use the Jaws of Life, and we have people on the show that do that, but I was really interested in the why these men and women do what they do, what does it mean to them, how do they go and sleep in the dirt for weeks on end, if it comes to that, pull the kind of hours, and I just was hoping to … honor that spirit."
There is a lot of comedy and plenty of tongue in cheek comments in this show that alleviate some of the harsh realities of the job. As the captain, Lowe’s character is like a father figure to the younger members of the station.
“I have two sons," Lowe said. "You know, they're grown. They're out of the house. So the notion of trying to herd the cats of younger people finding their way through the world, which is sort of what's going on when you're running a fire station, just felt really natural to me. And I think these captains are the fathers of the people in the house, so that was very easy for me to relate to.”
Lowe has been acting most of his life. At almost 56 years of age, he is a veteran that has a long resume of hit films and TV shows. When asked what draws him to the projects he selects, he said it revolves around the people who are involved and the stories being told.
“For me, I don't care where I'm working as long as it's with people I like, people that I want to work with, and I'm telling good stories," Lowe said. "So that streamer versus network never, ever, ever enters into (it), I mean, I just did a movie for Netflix that's the No. 1 movie that they had. A little stupid Christmas elephant movie and it beat ('The Irishman') -- take that, Marty Scorsese!"
Liv Tyler is the other veteran on the show. She explained that this series is her first foray into network TV.
“I live in London and I have a large family and this (show) was a huge thing for me,” she said, noting the character was extremely attractive to her. “I completely fell in love with her and I was really taken aback -- I had an immediate reaction to her nurturing. And she's a little bit crazy. She's great at her job.”
Besides costarring on this new series, there is a strong tie that binds Tyler to Lowe.
“So I've been sober now going on 30 years,” Lowe said. “But when I first got sober, my thought was my life is over. Like, the fun is done and I'm not going to be cool anymore. And I came home. I was probably sober two or three weeks, maybe, and I got a phone call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. And he called me and he said, ‘I heard you're in recovery, and I just wanted to say, hey, and it's going to be great.’ And I thought, 'Dude, you know, if it's good enough for Steven Tyler, it's good enough for me.' So he was a big part of who I am today.”
Both Lowe and Tyler, along with the rest of the ensemble have high hopes for this series. They are excited to continue with their characters and show the strength and dedication of the first responders they portray and who work tirelessly day and night.