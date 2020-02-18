In these days when we are all interested in our ancestry, many people find they have a large collection of photographs that have been around for generations.
Perhaps someone has passed away and boxes of photos remain in the attic. Or maybe your family has appointed one person to keep track of the family history and mementos. That is a nice idea but pretty soon that person will be overwhelmed by boxes of photographs. They’re nice to look through, but they sure take up a lot of space.
And thinking about digitizing them is a daunting idea. How many months will it take to scan and organize boxes of photos and photo albums?
The solution to this troublesome task is the Epson FastFoto 680W Scanner. It is lightweight, easy to install, can work wired or wirelessly, and is super fast. It’s adjustable so various sizes of photos or documents can be scanned easily. There is a software option to enhance the images, and keep both the originals and the enhanced versions or just the enhanced ones. There are plenty of organizational options to store your photos in separate folders.
The unit can even scan both the front and the back of a photo. Years ago, before digital cameras, we used film and then had the film developed. To keep track of who was in the photo and where and when, we would write on the backs of the photographs. With the Epson FastFoto 680W, the information on the backsides of the photos is also scanned so you won’t lose any of the important data that has been passed down through the years.
The scanner can hold up to 36 photos at one time and scan them at a rate of one photo a second. Think about that. One photo per second. It takes more time to take them out of photo albums than it does to scan them. This is the reason people are turning to this handy machine. It provides quick and easy results and gives users peace of mind that their family history won’t be lost.
Now that you have taken a few days to scan all your family history, that normally would have taken several months, what do you do with the photographs? Actually, you don’t need them any more. Shredding them is a great option. Save only special photos you want to frame or hold onto. The others are now digitized and readily available to send to others in your family. They can print them if they want, but in the meantime, they now possess plenty of family history on their own computers.
All the images that were scanned reside in your computer. But we all know computers can crash and things can happen to them. So it is safe to have backups. Western Digital has compact portable hard drives. There is a large capacity My Passport Ultra for Mac (as well as one for PCs).
Copying your photos from your computer’s hard drive to the external drive is easy to do. Now, in case of an emergency, all you have to do is grab your external hard drive and you won’t lose your photos. And if you want one more layer of additional security, you can also put photos on flash drives. Maybe you want to sort them by year, generation, location or whatever.
Note: Copying onto a flash drive takes a bit longer than onto the WD My Passport, but it is worth it to have a third backup.
So, thanks to the speed and ease of the Epson FastFoto 680W and the reliability of the Western Digital Passport Ultra, families can rest assured their history and memories are safe and sound.