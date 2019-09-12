We all know the bottom line for any studio is merchandise. And Disney is the best at merchandising. This year’s D23 Expo unveiled many new products, and most of them were exclusive to the Expo.
When guests walk along Main Street USA in Disneyland, often they are greeted by the delightful four-part harmony of the Dapper Dans. This barbershop quartet – way back in time – helped promote The Osmond Brothers. The Dapper Dans have iconic and colorful outfits. There is a Dapper Dans POP! Vinyl set of the four crooners.
But not to be outdone, the company also unveiled a limited edition of plush characters all decked out in the Dapper Dans colorful outfits. Pluto, Mickey, Donald and Goofy are playing their part as the barbershop quartet. By the way, on a recent visit to Disneyland, Jay Osmond joined the famous quartet for a brief song. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icGzn3DZnsI)
Did you know Donald Duck is 85 years young? To commemorate his birthday, the Expo produced a bright orange plush Donald that comes in an orange juice can.
For a blast from the past, there is a collection of black and white toys from “Toy Story.” Woody, Jessie and Bullseye each come in boxes that look like old television sets. It’s like looking into a TV from the 1950s. They are definitely for collectors.
This is the 25th anniversary of “The Lion King” and with a plush Rafiki holding baby Simba, it’s a set that every fan of the film would enjoy – young and old. Plus there is a beautiful figurine of the giraffes and Simba and Nala.
The Expo unveiled the new logo for EPCOT. This stylized new logo is fit for the new millennium. It is currently available on various clothing and merchandise.
Balloons have been part of Disneyland since it opened. Who hasn’t owned a Mickey-shaped balloon? There is plenty of merchandise celebrating that iconic shape, including popcorn buckets, clothing, mugs and cups.
Two new Disney Animators’ Collection dolls were unveiled. These are not your typical characters we have embraced in the collection. These two are “villains.” There is a young Ursula and a young Maleficent. Both of these adorable dolls represent the characters as they were when they were children, and they each have their little sidekicks with them.
And the new Masquerade edition of classic Disney couples features beautifully dressed figures ready for the ball. The series will be released over a period leading up to the holidays. There is Esmeralda, Belle, Cinderella, Meg and Rapunzel. They will be available online at shopDisney and in the Disney Stores.
The collection of new Mickey Shufflerz will delight young and old. These little fellows shuffle along and are sure to make youngsters laugh.
These are just a small selection of the new merchandise revealed at the D23 Expo 2019. And believe me, everything was popular and lines were winding around the halls for people to get their chance to dole out their money and swipe their plastic for these collectible, lovable and memorable items.