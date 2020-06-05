In 1963 Jane Fonda teamed up with Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson for a fun romantic comedy. “Sunday in New York” takes place in one day, and it is one very funny and very eventful day.
Eileen Tyler (Fonda) travels from the north part of New York State to NYC after a breakup with her fiancé Russ Wilson (Robert Culp). She intends on staying a few days with her older brother Adam (Robertson), a pilot who has a robust social life. But when she confides in her brother about how her engagement broke up, he tells her that any man who would break up with a woman because she would not have intimate relations is not worth her time. Little does she know that Adam is playing around when he’s not flying planes.
Eileen heads off to take the bus and experience a day in NYC. She gets hooked up, literally, with Mike Mitchell (Taylor) when her pin sticks to his jacket. Later they meet again and decide to spend the day together. He has all day to enjoy the city and why not spend it together?
After awhile they become friends. When they return to the apartment Eileen thinks this is the perfect time to lose her virginity. But Mike isn’t having any of that. He is a responsible man and doesn’t want to get involved with “a beginner.”
Then Russ barges into the apartment and that is when the wackiness continues. To keep things on the up and up, Mike decides it is best if he introduces himself as Eileen’s brother Adam. After all, they are both in their bathrobes. So things get really zany when Adam returns to the apartment and the three of them must convince Russ that Adam is Mike and Mike is Adam.
There are many laugh-out-loud scenes in this movie. It’s definitely a cute and enjoyable story.
Three years later Fonda co-starred in “Any Wednesday” then the following year in “Barefoot in the Park.” Her string of light-hearted romantic comedies morphed into deeper and darker films like “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” “Barbarella,” “Klute,” “Julia” and many more.
On a personal note: I had the opportunity to talk with Ms. Fonda two years ago and asked her if she enjoyed watching her old movies. She answered, “No, I don’t. I don’t like watching too much. I do though, just so I can learn. I do kind of like … I like ‘Barefoot in the Park’ and ‘Cat Ballou’ and actually, yeah, I do like looking at my movies.”
Then I asked about one of my early favorites of hers, “Sunday in New York.” She responded, “No, I don't like that one. That’s why I fled to France,” she said with a laugh.
That’s OK with me. I still enjoy this movie. It is one of my “feel good” films I reach for when there’s a rainy day.
“Sunday in New York” is now on Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered through its website or online retailers.