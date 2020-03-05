An amazing cast gathers together for a true who-done-it old-fashioned mystery. “Knives Out” stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, and more as the characters show their true sides while mourning the passing of the family patriarch.
When Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead, his greedy family gathers to “mourn” and to see what they each inherit. This man was a self-made mogul and extremely wealthy. His suicide was not expected as he had a lot to live for. It looked like a suicide to everyone except the clever investigator Benoit Blanc (Craig) who feels something is not right.
Blanc immediately sets out, with the help of two local police officers, to peel back the layers of the family and reconstruct the last night of Thrombey’s life – his 85th birthday party.
What Blanc discovers is that the entire Thrombey family has secrets they are keeping from each other. The only one who knows all the secrets is Thrombey’s nurse and confidante Marta Cabrera (de Armas).
So, while the layers keep coming off, the story twists and turns, and even when viewers think they know who was responsible for Thrombey’s death, there are still some questions that are unanswered. These questions bother Blanc. He likes things tied up with a neat little bow. But the first unanswered questions are who hired him and why. That is the first mystery, but not the last.
Each character has his/her own quirks. Cabrera, for example, vomits whenever she tells a lie. That’s a handy tool for the police. And Joni Thrombey (Collette) has her own secrets, although these have to deal with her financial situation.
Putting all the characters and each of their strange stories together is a convoluted jigsaw puzzle. It is like a game of “Clue” mixed with a dash of “Columbo” combined with a bit of “Murder on the Orient Express” and a pinch of “Murder, She Wrote.” That about sums it up, without giving away any spoilers.
It’s a clever story if a bit long (130 minutes). As the saying goes, you can pick your friends but not your family, and the Thrombey family is a greedy bunch.
There are some interesting bonus features including an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the “making of” the movie. Viewers see the genesis of the film and how the cast came together. They also get a look at the mystery house, which is actually in Massachusetts. There is a look at the costumes as well as the music. What would a murder mystery film be without the music? A cast and filmmaker Q&A along with deleted scenes round out the additional content.
“Knives Out” is available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Grab some popcorn and settle in for a night of clever crime solving.