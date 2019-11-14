There is no doubt “The Big Bang Theory” has a loyal following. This sitcom ran for 12 fun-filled seasons. The final season is now available on Blu-ray for everyone to enjoy over and over again, and even shed a few tears with the characters as well as the cast.
The final season saw many changes for the characters. The most important was the fact that Amy and Sheldon finally got their Nobel Prize, although the road to Stockholm was riddled with plenty of obstacles.
Raj’s father set him up with a nice Indian woman named Anu (Rati Gupta), who seems like the perfect match for this lonely man. Penny’s decision not to have children takes a turn at the end of the season, however, as Penny’s ex-boyfriend Zack and his wife ask Leonard to father their child. There is a fun episode with plenty of guest stars playing themselves at a Dungeons & Dragons game at Wil Wheaton’s house. They include William Shatner, Kevin Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Joe Manganiello.
Besides the celebrity D&D episode, plenty of other famous faces graced the screen with Keith Carradine returning as Penny’s father, Bob Newhart as Arthur Jeffries, and Sean Astin as the thorn in Sheldon and Amy’s road to Stockholm.
This two-disc final season Blu-ray and DVD packs include many bonus features that will not only have fans of the show breaking up with laughter -- as the cast did over and over again in their bloopers -- but also enlighten them as to how the show was taped and why it was impactful to so many viewers.
First there is a bonus with the cast appearing on the “Ellen” show where they discuss their final season and also play one of Ellen’s little games. There is also an interesting feature with the cast and crew when they appeared at the San Diego Comic Con with Jerry O’Connell, who appeared on the series as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie, moderating the panels.
Most shows that are taped in front of a live studio audience have warm-ups prior to the taping. For “The Big Bang Theory” it was Mark Sweet who warmed up the audience and got them in the mood for some fun with the cast. The bloopers are always hysterical. Forgetting lines and even laughing at funny lines while taping were a norm on this hilarious show.
A look at the emotional table read for the final episode -- complete with Kleenex -- provides viewers with a glimpse at the making of the sitcom. The cast always greeted and thanked the audience after every episode. It is evident they truly appreciated the love and support they had been given over the past 12 years.
A fun feature looking back at the show provides a glimpse into the iconic wardrobe of each character as well as the props. And for those who wonder about the famous stairway, the secret is out. There is no downstairs.
Finally, “The Big Bang Theory” inspired viewers to study science. It became fashionable to be a geek, thanks to Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard. The show created an endowment for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students with their Big Bang Theory Scholarships at UCLA. It is impressive as well as inspiring to see how this show made an impact on the lives of so many people.
“The Big Bang Theory The Final Season” is available on Blu-ray as well as DVD. It is also available in a complete series set with all 12 seasons. The catchy theme song will go down in history as one of the most memorable sitcom songs. Just remember -- it all started with the big bang!