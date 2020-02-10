Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are magnificent in “The Good Liar.” This is a movie in the same vain as “The Sting,” but with more twists and turns.
Betty (Mirren) meets Roy (McKellen) on a dating website. They decide to meet in person for dinner. From there they begin an intriguing relationship. Almost from the beginning viewers see the deception from Roy. He and his friend Vincent (Jim Carter) are con artists. They have scammed many people out of millions of dollars (pounds, as this is in Britain). Betty gets more involved with Roy than her grandson Stephen (Russell Tovey) would like. He thinks the old man is trying to scam his grandmother, but eventually they all become friends.
There are many plot twists as viewers eventually learn the truth about Roy’s past, and then that of Betty’s past. However the intrigue keeps everyone wondering who is the bigger liar. And as the pieces of the puzzle come together, the picture isn’t complete quite yet. It is only at the end of the film when viewers learn the complete truth about both characters.
The story is deep and at times quite dark. As the different pieces come together the tragedy of the characters makes this a drama filled with tension. Mirren has been nominated for several awards for her wonderful performance in the film.
As the treachery escalates, it is a difficult thing for viewers to know what is in the hearts of the two characters. It is also a nice change of pace to once again see a well-written and well-acted film about seniors, defying the usual movies that are generated for audiences 18-49.
There are over 12 minutes of deleted scenes in the Blu-ray and DVD discs as well as a featurette about the story and the characters. They look at the genesis of the story from novel to screenplay, and how the plot twists are what keep everyone interested until the final scene.
“The Good Liar” is an interesting and entertaining look at deception, retribution and greed. It is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.