Season 14 of the hit crime drama “Murdoch Mysteries” will definitely leave fans anxious for the next season when the two-part season finale airs on Ovation. (Part 1 aired on Saturday and the second part follows on this Saturday.)
All of the characters face life-changing experiences during these dramatic episodes.
First, a dead woman’s body is found in a drum of lye. This starts a whirl of emotions for Murdoch who believes it is the body of Anna Fulford, his former lover. Anna, as viewers know, met William Murdoch in England when he had amnesia. They formed a bond and later a romantic relationship. But the crime organization known as the Blackhand has been on her tail with the intention of killing her.
Murdoch had supplied Anna with a fake name and sent her away from Toronto to save her from the syndicate, but now it appears they have caught up with her.
Then William discovers Harry, a young boy who turns out to be his son by Fulford. This is news to Murdoch. Julia decides they must take in young Harry.
As for Inspector Brackenreid, his life is also in turmoil when he is given the order -- or “suggestion” -- to retire when it is discovered he has an illegitimate daughter.
Higgins has a hard time dealing with the emotional hormonal ups and downs of his wife, Ruth, when she is in the final stages of pregnancy. Ruth takes refuge with the Murdochs, which only adds more stress to their situation.
George Crabtree is ready to propose to Effie Newsome. Effie apparently leaves town in a huff after learning of his intentions.
And Watts is in a sensitive quandary when his lover is set to marry.
That about sums up the situations for the characters in this spellbinding season finale. But everything is not what it appears. And as the credits roll ending the season, viewers are left with some interesting circumstances for all of them.
The next season must address the loose ends that have been unraveled in season 14. This is definitely a series that must continue. And when it returns for season 15, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Dr. Julia Ogden (Helene Joy), Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Constable Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), Ruth Newsome Higgins (Siobhan Murphy), and Effie Newsome (Clare McConnell) will all be front and center as their dramatic storylines continue.
So, was it really Anna Fulford in the drum of lye?