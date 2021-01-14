Air Force One is the call sign for the presidential plane when the president is on board. For over 50 years everyone around the world knows the big blue and white plane with the words “United States of America” emblazoned on the side and the American flag on the tail.
The current 747 jets have been in use since the George Bush administration. In four years the new planes will begin taking the president around the world. This documentary looks at what goes into transforming a 747-8 into the flying White House.
When President Trump took office he was presented with the facts of the new purchase of planes from Boeing that would become Air Force One. He canceled the order because it was too expensive. What he then did was to find two 747-8 aircraft that were already built, but their order had been canceled. He proceeded to purchase those two planes at a substantially lower cost than the original order. Now the task is to transform them into flying fortresses and the flying White House that will take future presidents around the world.
The aircraft must be strategically sound and defensible. The quarters inside are much larger than the current plane. President Trump opted for a queen size bed in the Presidential Suite instead of two twins. He also redesigned the presidential office with modular desks making it easier to change, take apart, and alter when necessary.
The communication system is top notch. As President George W. Bush discovered on 9/11, communications from Air Force One were vital yet at that time they were not up to par. The new plane will have the highest technology so the president can keep in touch with anyone on the ground.
The two galleys are also larger than the current planes, and the entire fuselage is longer. This 747-8 is the longest passenger jet on the market today. And not only that, there are specially designed scalloped coverings around the engines to minimize the noise inside the cabins. Plus, the new wings make it able to fly into just about any location.
Due to security, the specifics cannot be divulged, however, this documentary is still a fascinating look at this amazing aircraft. This is the plane that represents freedom around the world. This is a symbol of America. This is a historic aircraft.
The exterior paint also has been redesigned to update it from the baby blue to a beautiful red, white, and dark blue representing the U.S.A. While the current color scheme is known worldwide, the new stronger color palette will soon become the symbol of the United States. Once it is fully transformed, the planes will have a two-year tryout before being put into presidential use, so it won’t be until 2024 when we all see the new Flying White House on its journeys around the globe.
“The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress” premieres Jan. 18 on National Geographic Channel.