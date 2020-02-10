“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a new comedy on Apple TV+. And because the streaming service has so much confidence in the show, it renewed it for a second season even before it premiered Friday.
Pong, Pac-Man, Q-Bert, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders and Tetris are all games that began the video gaming culture. Video games have come a long way and in today’s society the violence in the games have been accused of adding to the culture of violence in today’s world. Some games are definitely brutal while others are just plain fun and fancy free. “Mythic Quest” is a spoof on the video games industry and veteran actor F. Murray Abraham is part of this new comedy.
“For the first 15 years of my career it was all comedy,” the actor recently told a group of gathered media. “No one knows that because it was so long ago, but that’s something I think that we should really, I’d like to say quickly, about this show. I think you should be aware, made aware, that there are four generations of actors in this series. And I am, I didn’t know if you noticed, I’m the oldest.”
The actor joked as he looked around at the rest of the cast and explained about his character in the show.
“But the fact is that it’s not a doddering old guy," he said. "He’s a contributor from another time, another century who doesn’t know anything about games. And in one of the segments we talk about teaching him. I think I’m allowed to say that, and it’s a very interesting introduction into this world -- but, in fact, the theater was my beginning, and still is a large part of my life; but the first play I ever did was by Ray Bradbury, and he remained a friend ever since then, many years ago, here in L.A. -- but my point is that I grew up with science fiction as part of my life and also literature is a very important part of my life, and that’s what I represent in this series.”
When asked what his favorite video game is, the Academy Award-winner replied, “I’m from the pinball era.” He admitted he hadn’t experienced video games until he joined this show. “And it’s fun, it’s really fun. It’s addictive," he said. “They introduced me to so many of them.”
Before winding up the interview, Abraham added with a big grin, “There's some other aspect of my character I should tell you. He also loves women and loves to drink.”