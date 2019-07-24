Hollywood is the entertainment capitol of the world. It has been the place where movie magic has endured and where dreams are fulfilled.
These days it is not surprising to see movies and TV shows filming in other states and even Canada. Utah has played an important part in the history of Hollywood. The new book by James V. D’Arc, “When Hollywood Came to Utah,” details many of the films and TV shows that have used locales in the state.
The book goes through the decades, with images as well as information about specific productions, gives readers an inside look at the films and shows that have utilized Utah scenery. Utah is a diverse area with amazing Western scenery in the southern part of the state and wonderful metropolitan and mountain vistas in the northern part of the state.
Residents of Utah are quick to notice images of the state on the big screen. From Moab to Salt lake City, there are locations that have been filmed over and over again. While much of the 1940 movie “Brigham Young” was filmed outside of Utah, there were plenty of scenes filmed in the Beehive State, including Provo. Gov. Calvin Rampton, who was in office from 1965-1977, was instrumental in bringing productions to the state, as was Robert Redford.
The football stadium at BYU was used in the 1989 film “The Desperate Hours.” “The Executioner’s Song” was filmed entirely in the state and utilized areas of Provo, Orem, as well as other areas.
Many people consider Utah the “Little Hollywood” and within the pages of this book readers will understand why. Its proximity to California has helped, and the people of the state have always been welcoming and have even been included in crowd scenes in various productions.
“The Searchers,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Easy Rider,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Thelma & Louise” and “Forrest Gump” are just a few of the more recent films to bring their productions to Utah. The state has maintained a good relationship with Hollywood for almost a century.
Inside stories, information about the locations, and background on various productions are laid out within the pages of the book. For anyone interested in movie history or for those who are interested in the locations within the Beehive State that have been captured on celluloid, tape and digital means, this is the book for you.
“When Hollywood Came to Utah” hits bookshelves on Aug. 13.