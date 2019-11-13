‘The newest addition to PBS Kids is the fun time travel series “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.”
Best-selling author Brad Meltzer was a co-creator on this project which is taken from his line of children’s books. Recently Meltzer discussed the show with members of the media.
Meltzer’s books for kids explore various people in history and see how kids today can learn from their experiences. He explained that he originally began writing these children’s books for his own kids. “I was tired of them looking at reality TV show stars and people who were famous for being famous," he said, "and I thought I have so many better heroes I can give them.”
The author told an interesting story about how he began writing his book series.
“I started this series," he said, "and I wanted to give my kids these better heroes, and I said to my daughter (who was 7 at the time), I said, ‘You know, Amelia Earhart flew across the Atlantic Ocean. Isn't she amazing?’ I thought that was a great story. That's the secret. And my daughter said, ‘Big deal, Dad. Everybody flies across the Atlantic these days.’ She was not impressed at all.
“And then I found this story, that when Amelia Earhart was 7 years old, she built a homemade roller coaster on her back yard. She took a wooden crate. She put roller skating wheels in the bottom of it. She shoved it to the roof of her tool shed. She gets on the roof of her tool shed in this wooden crate on roller skating wheels and puts these two by fours down, comes flying down the side, jumps through the air, crashes and gets up and says, ‘That was amazing,’ or whatever she yells at the time, and my daughter listened to that story, and she's like, ‘Dad, tell me that one again.’
“And she realized in that moment that Amelia Earhart was not some black and white figure in the history books, but Amelia Earhart was just like her. She was bold and she was daring, and she was fun. And that's how we found the children's series. We found it by trying it out on my own kids and seeing what they responded to.”
He added, “The show always ends in that white space, with Xavier looking right at the screen and saying, ‘These people are just like you. You can change the world,’ and that's the most important thing is they feel that, not just from the color of their skin but their messages and working with, obviously, advisers who also went through and said, ‘What do each of these kids need? Who is the best person to give it to them?’ That was obviously the other part that drove so much. Who is the best for compassion? Who is the best for justice? Who is the best for resilience? How do we teach these things? Balancing those two is where we got the fullness from.”
This show will not only inspire and entertain young kids, but it also will inspire adults. It’s rare that a children’s show is also completely enjoyable for adults too.
There are three characters in this show that experience the stories together. One, named Brad (coincidence?) is a bit neurotic. He worries about everything. “And in an odd way, he has delusions of averageness," said Meltzer. "But to me, he's who the show is for. We, all of us, have those moments where we think we're not good enough. It's my core belief. It runs through everything I work on. I believe ordinary people change the world.”
For a man that writes murder novels, and as he says, “Kills people all the time,” this children’s series is very special to him. He enjoys working with the researchers to find out about the childhood of the heroes.
Every story has a lesson for kids today.
“Our Wright Brothers lesson is crash and rebuild. Crash and rebuild, and that's how you take off," he said. "And we got a letter from a dad who said that he was teaching his son to ride a bike. And the kid, of course, as every kid does when you learn to ride a bike, fell over, and then he looked up at his dad, from the book, and said, ‘Crash and rebuild. Crash and rebuild.’ ”
Meltzer said, “I can tell you when I was 5 years old, a man named Jim Henson and Mister Rogers taught me that you could use your creativity to put good into this world. And here I am almost 50 years later trying to do exactly what they taught me to do, use my creativity to hopefully put some good into this world.”
Each episode includes two 11-minute stories, about one boy and one girl. The show is geared for ages 4-7 and premiered on PBS Kids earlier this week.