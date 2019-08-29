More and more farm-to-table restaurants seem to be popping up, and State Street Feed and Supply is a welcome addition.
Based in Lindon, the relatively new restaurant is all about fresh, seasonal, locally sourced food in a fun, country environment.
During my group of four’s lunch out, we were immediately impressed by the decor and overall vibe of the interior. Playing heavily off of its farm-inspired theme, it was obvious a lot of time and effort went into decorating the place to produce a true country ambiance, from the farm tools on the wall to the soft country music playing to the wooden walls and pillars.
Adding to the fun factor were a variety of games and puzzles at each table, including Rubik’s Cubes, Simon and Farkle.
Moving on to the food: There’s a wide variety of dishes (which rotate and change seasonally), and we ended up ordering the Catfish & Chips, Honey Pecan Chicken, No Bull Burger and Hungry Farmer Burger, all topped off with fresh berries in custard sauce for dessert.
Both of the burger orderers said their dish was “fabulous.” Plated beautifully on a thick wooden plank, the impressively tall burgers were served along with fries and a thick wedge of sweet, crisp watermelon.
Both patties were cooked well, and the Hungry Farmer Burger came with pulled pork and sausage as well, which both had a pleasant smoky flavor. We also noted how fresh and deep red the tomato slices were — obviously garden-grown. The only burger complaint was that it was a bit hard to eat because it was stacked so tall, but the pros usually outweigh the cons in that situation.
The No Bull Burger came with the restaurant’s signature watermelon BBQ sauce, which sounded odd at first but turned out to be uniquely delicious. The sweetness of the watermelon flavor mixed well with the tanginess of the BBQ.
The standouts at our table were the fries (sweet potato and regular) and the mac and cheese, which my group enthusiastically rated 12/10 and 15/10, respectively. My personal favorite bite had to be that beautiful dish of mac and cheese, with its perfect proportion of hot, melted cheese to noodles and crispy breadcrumbs on the top.
The Catfish & Chips was quite an impressive dish. I’m not a huge fan of fried fish myself and thought I’d be satisfied after one small bite, but no. I wanted more. Much more. The flaky fresh fish coated in a golden-fried cornmeal batter was to die for. The portion size was huge; in fact, all of our meals’ portion sizes were impressive.
The Honey Pecan Chicken and corn on the cob it came with were a bit underwhelming, but perhaps that was just a poor order for my personal taste; I believe others would have enjoyed the sweet, nutty chicken breast more than I did.
We had first planned to order one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes — the “award winning” Watermelon Baby Back Ribs — but unfortunately, the kitchen was all out, along with a couple other smaller things we thought about ordering.
That’s one of our only complaints — I understand getting ingredients locally can be a bit more restrictive than getting ingredients from a supplier, but it seemed to be a case of management that they were out of several things, including such a popular dish, on a Saturday at lunchtime. I’d get it if it was 8 p.m. on a Saturday, but to already be out right when the place opens seems sloppy.
On a happier note, we were impressed with the prices. Usually farm-to-table means a heftier bill, but we felt that if versions of our dishes were sold at another restaurant that doesn’t source locally, we’d expect them to be about the same price.
The only thing we felt was a bit overpriced was the dessert — we were warned the fresh berries in custard sauce was a smaller dish, but it was quite small for $7. Yes, berries aren’t cheap, and the dish was fresh and delicious, but we felt either the serving size needs to go up or the price needs to go down.
The service was very friendly and welcoming, especially from the cook, who came out to our table to check on us.
Overall, we had a great time and all four of us agreed we’d definitely be back. My husband even tried to convince me to go back for dinner that same day!