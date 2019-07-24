Most of us have those certain friends, you know, the ones who no matter how long you go between visits, the minute you get together you’re laughing hysterically, telling stories and finishing each other’s sentences.
It turns out that Winger’s is like that for our family.
There’s no question that a decade ago, Winger’s was our go-to restaurant whenever the family went out to eat. While there were no shortage of restaurants where some of us had favorite dishes and others merely tolerated other items, Winger’s was different in that it seemed like everyone in the family found something to really love on the menu. And the prices were pretty reasonable too.
But then, several years ago, a couple things happened. First, it seemed like the menu was updated. Some of our favorite dishes went away. And then, the two Winger’s locations closest to where we lived in North Utah County — in American Fork and Lehi — closed their doors and were taken over by other food establishments. Gradually, we got out of the habit of searching out Winger’s.
As we were determining where to hit on our next dining adventure, however, my mind kept going back to Winger’s — so we decided to check out the Provo Towne Center location. (There’s also still a Winger’s in Orem.) From the second we walked in the door on Friday evening, the memories started flooding back.
We were quickly seated and as we began to peruse the menu, sure enough, our server plopped a bowl of popcorn down in the middle of the table. That was always something we loved about Winger’s. While the rest of us did get a couple handfuls of popcorn, our two boys were mostly responsible for dusting off two whole bowls before our meals arrived. And I think they finished off a third during the course of dinner.
Unquestionably, the No. 1 reason my wife and I first started the tradition of going to Winger’s was that we both were huge fans of the wings. In our minds, you just don’t get any better than the “original amazing” sauce at Winger’s. Its taste is pure perfection, with just the right hint of spiciness. And don’t get me started on the house ranch dipping sauce. We have tried duplicating this dipping sauce at home, but nothing compares. The sauce and dip combination is just unparalleled at Winger’s.
Sure, Winger’s now offers 13 different wing sauces — and there’s a high probability we’d like several others of them. But if something weren’t as good as the original, I’d spend the rest of the meal slapping my forehead and muttering, “Why did I not go with the ‘original amazing’ sauce!” When you find your nirvana, you simply must indulge it.
Theoretically, I guess somebody could go to Winger’s and not get an order of wings. But why would you?
While we were waiting for our orders to arrive, I couldn’t help but divert my attention to several TVs that were showing sporting events. There was baseball off to one side, but the biggest screen, which was right in front of where I was facing, was showing soccer. Now, I’m not usually interested in soccer, but I couldn’t help the occasional distraction. Pretty much every time I did look up, there was some different guy writhing on the ground as if he’d been clubbed by a bat. So then I’d have to watch for a replay to see how he’d suffered such excruciating pain. But even the replays proved inconclusive in this regard. Thankfully, the food started arriving.
A few family members ordered burgers, so I was able to sample both the House Burger and the Beyond Burger. The latter is actually a veggie burger, but it still had a great smoky taste and proved difficult to tell the difference between that and the real thing. The burgers both came with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side, with fries.
The younger boys opted for the kid’s meal version of a hamburger and a grilled cheese sandwich. Both of these were delicious as well.
My wife ordered the Blackened Chicken Alfredo. This featured Parmesan alfredo tossed with penne pasta, topped with Cajun grilled chicken and green onions, with toasted cheddar bread on the side. Amazingly tasty.
I had to sample the Tomato Basil Bisque, which was one of the best local variations I can remember. Creamy and rich, and topped with shaved Parmesan, this was perfect to dip some of my son’s grilled cheese sandwich in. It also came with a tasty side of cheese bread, also great for dipping.
I would also be remiss to not sing the praises of the various lemonades. Winger’s offers myriad flavors, and I took both kiwi and pomegranate for a taste spin. Winger’s will even add in some vanilla, if you ask, to liven things up. These are also some of the best in the county.
To finish things off, we had a Cookie Zookie for desert. A soft, hot chocolate chip cookie, served under a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream and pecans, and drizzled in chocolate sauce. Ahhhh!
In closing, it was freaking awesome — just like the jingle catchphrase promises — to reacquaint ourselves with Winger’s. I’m sure we’ll be back again.