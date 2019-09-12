A devastating fire may have destroyed Los Hermanos’ building in downtown Provo earlier this year, but the restaurant’s fare and flair have proven nonflammable.
The Mexican eatery’s delicious food and charming spirit remain intact at Los Hermanos’ new University Place location in Orem, which held its grand reopening in June.
I recently stopped by the restaurant with three fellow foodies for dinner. We were seated in the Garden Room and enjoyed the beautiful decor and natural sunlight coming through the windows during our visit.
Our server was friendly and helped us select four favorite Los Hermanos Mexican classics from the menu: the Street Market Tacos, Smothered Burrito, Chimichanga and Fajita dishes. We also couldn’t resist trying the Brisa de Mora Negra and Sabrosa famous specialty drinks as well as a Hot Fudge Tostada for dessert.
We munched on the restaurant’s tasty chips and salsa while we waited for our order. The drinks were the first to come out, and they did not disappoint.
The rich Brisa de Mora Negra includes blackberries, strawberries and ice cream, and the fresh Sabrosa is a fat-free fruit and frozen yogurt blend with no sugar added. Both items were sweet, creamy and refreshing while each offered a unique combination of flavors.
We were also impressed with both the quality and quantity of the food we ordered. The mouthwatering entrees came out hot and in generous portions served with scrumptious scoops of Spanish rice and refried beans on the side.
I ordered the Street Market Tacos, two with grilled sirloin and two with grilled chicken breast, served on warm, soft tortillas. The dish came with a variety of toppings including onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime wedges and Guadaguac sauce. All of these ingredients together created the perfect taco.
The Smothered Burrito — made with shredded beef and topped with pork chile verde, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and olive — was also delicious and had a perfect, soft texture.
The crispy beef Chimichanga’s texture was on point as well and came served with the same fresh toppings. Los Hermanos’ meats were tender, juicy and cooked to perfection across the board.
The Fajita half order came out colorful and sizzling, grilled with marinated chicken breast, green peppers and red onions, and served with tortillas and toppings on the side. The meat mixture offered a good amount of flavor with a little spicy kick.
We ended our meal on a sweet note with the Hot Fudge Tostada, savoring each bite of the large, crispy cinnamon tortilla bowl and vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge and whipped cream.
Needless to say, we thoroughly enjoyed our meal, finishing with boxes of leftovers to look forward to eating later. And Los Hermanos’ cheerful, family-friendly environment made the restaurant feel like home.
Los Hermanos is back and better than ever, and I couldn’t be more pleased.