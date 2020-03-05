I want this to be very clear: I didn’t like Two Jack’s Pizza’s specialty items.
What you should know is that if Two Jack’s Pizza’s specialty items started a cult, I’d join it. I’d go to war for that pizza. If NASA told me they’d opened a Two Jack’s Pizza on Mars, I’d volunteer for the one-way trip to start the first colony.
Two Jack’s Pizza’s downtown Provo location fits into Center Street’s charm. But once you go inside, it’s a full-on pizzeria. It offers all types of pizzas, in addition to cheesy bread so good that someone should really write a song about it, wings, calzones, salads and pasta items.
For this review, my group ordered the Chicken Alfredo Pizza, the Barbecue Pizza, cheese sticks, the Western cheese sticks (which include diced green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes and bacon) and the cinnamon sticks.
We loved everything. The Chicken Alfredo Pizza had the perfect amount of toppings with a creamy sauce that’ll make you forget marinara exists. The Barbecue Pizza was equally as excellent, with a nice, thick sauce and — more importantly — no onions.
The cinnamon sticks are essentially a cinnamon roll rolled flat. There’s probably an entire container of cinnamon dumped onto these bad boys, in the absolute best way. On top is a drizzle of icing that you’ll probably be licking out of the box.
But if there’s one thing that brings you to Two Jack’s Pizza, it should be the cheese sticks. Cheesy bread is either amazing or a complete flop. In this case, it soars. It’s not too doughy and is covered in cheese without it being excessive. The pieces are large enough to not feel flimsy, but not too big where most of the bread is still dry when you dump it into the marinara sauce.
There’s not a way to go wrong at Two Jack’s Pizza. Whether it’s a Friday night, recovering from a breakup or just one of those nights, their cheese bread or specialty pizzas can cure all ills.