A local dessert chain shuttered doors on all of its locations across Salt Lake and Utah counties. 

Last Course Dessert Studio, which had a location near Center Street and State Street in Orem and a location close to the Main Street/Interstate 15 interchange in Lehi, announced on Facebook on Oct. 21 that all locations would be closing. 

The dessert shop was a popular location for exquisite desserts, including Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat Cake, candy apples and gourmet milkshakes.

Four Foods Group, which owns R&R BBQ, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style, Swig and several other restaurants across the state, ensured that every employee of the Last Course Dessert Studio shops was offered a position at other Four Foods Group restaurant locations.

Last Course Dessert Studio's Orem location opened late last year and its Lehi location opened this summer.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!