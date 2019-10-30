A local dessert chain shuttered doors on all of its locations across Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Last Course Dessert Studio, which had a location near Center Street and State Street in Orem and a location close to the Main Street/Interstate 15 interchange in Lehi, announced on Facebook on Oct. 21 that all locations would be closing.
The dessert shop was a popular location for exquisite desserts, including Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat Cake, candy apples and gourmet milkshakes.
Four Foods Group, which owns R&R BBQ, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style, Swig and several other restaurants across the state, ensured that every employee of the Last Course Dessert Studio shops was offered a position at other Four Foods Group restaurant locations.
Last Course Dessert Studio's Orem location opened late last year and its Lehi location opened this summer.