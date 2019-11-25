Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that probably means you are working to create the menu for your feast.
Utahns may serve some unique dishes at Thanksgiving — funeral potatoes and pretzel Jell-O salad immediately come to mind. However, it wouldn't be a true Thanksgiving feast without pie.
Last week we posted the question to our readers asking what their favorite pie was. Pumpkin pie came in as the resounding winner, followed by pecan pie. Apple pie and chocolate pie took the third and fourth spots. Getting the fewest votes were lemon pie, key lime pie and for those who don't like dessert pie — a pizza pie.