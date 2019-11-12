Though the Tuesday release of the Disney+ streaming platform has brought an end to months of eager anticipation for Disney, Star Wars and Marvel lovers everywhere, local fans of some of the core Disney classics still have plenty of reason to be hyped up thanks to some non-digital action provided by the Thursday arrival of "Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment."
There is no age limit when it comes to the Disney magic that will be heaped out in ample amounts by the touring production, which skates into Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City this week, at least not according to the show’s performance director, Sue Brodie.
“It does take the adults back, too,” Brodie said in a phone interview. “You’re liking it as much as your little one. I think something in our shows touch everyone of all ages somehow and some way. … Parents see what their kids are going through (during the show) and it means so much to see how they react. There’s things I’ve seen happen to some kids out there that that child will never forget.”
As performance director, Brodie said seeing the audience’s reactions is one of the best parts of the job, which also includes helping the show stay strong throughout its tour.
“I am in charge of upholding the integrity of the show as it was produced to be, in whatever storylines we were given,” Brodie said, a job which includes maintaining choreography and working with skaters as well as other behind-the-scenes show runners. “I go out and watch every show, all technical aspects as well as skating, (including) set, music, sound, audience reaction -- anything to do with the performance.”
Then following each performance, Brodie works with the choreographer and production staff to compare notes, and communicate with headquarters, ensuring the best possible production.
“It’s something we’re always on top of,” Brodie said.
Ice skating is at the root of each Disney on Ice production, and it has been a way of life, a means of income and a passion for Brodie for decades now. Growing up in Canada, Brodie said she spent much of her early years on the ice and participating in the local skating club before auditioning and joining the ice follies after she graduated in 1973. After about nine years of the traditional showgirl-style ice shows, that’s when Kenneth Feld and his father bought the company, soon introducing Feld Entertainment and the early years of Disney on Ice.
Brodie quickly got into character acting as a part of the show, taking on the roles of Evil Queen and Maleficent among others before taking a brief hiatus from the company. It wasn’t long, though, before she was back.
“I’ve been really fortunate that way, to do something I love to do,” Brodie said. “It’s been a great opportunity and a great experience and I just love it. … I don’t think I could do anything else.
“My heart’s still in the performance which is why I love when I came back to tour I got performance director back again,” Brodie continued. “I missed having something to do with the performance side of things. It’s just such a payback from working with the skaters now, training them not to just be competitive skaters but to act out other roles through skating. It has to be believable and it’s a different acting job when you’re skating because your whole body is in it.”
The progress skaters make as they perform with Disney on Ice is something Brodie said gives her goosebumps.
“Everybody really loves what they do,” she said. “The standard of entertainment is still high and these are world class athletes. It’s a very good combination of the two. I came from the old school (style of) skating to this and I’m still here. It’s just as good if not better than what we had before. It is, in a lot of ways, more than I bargained for and gave me a lot more than I ever expected; more enjoyment and more experiences.”
According to Brodie, "Worlds of Enchantment" in particular is a great show for families and individuals, bringing to life favorite stories including “Cars,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” and, of course, “Frozen.”
“Disney was a whole new world for me to step into, and I just love it,” Brodie said. “There’s always children that want to see their favorite heroes and princesses, all in their favorite princess dresses. The show in itself is wonderful, but to watch the little ones in the audience, it brings tears to my eyes sometimes.”
According to Brodie, there’s always a strong response for Anna and Elsa of “Frozen,” “two sisters sharing their true love story” as well as a roar of excitement when Mater and Lightning McQueen rev onto the ice in full personality and movement.
“There’s lots of interaction with the audience, and the characters play with the audience on the side,” Brodie said, mentioning especially Slinky the dog and other characters from the “Toy Story” segment.
“It brings you closer to the audience. I think there’s a special connection with Disney for everybody. There are a lot of serious Disney fans out there you wouldn’t believe, that are my age now. It’s one of those things, thank goodness, that’s something still good and innocent that’s surviving in this world today. … It takes people away from their troubles, the news and this and that and it’s just what we need.”
"Worlds of Enchantment" will show seven times during its weekend stay in Salt Lake, but that’s just a blip on the radar of a years' long tour for many of the performers with the show. To keep things fresh for the performers, there’s always plenty happening behind the scenes, from rotating roles and understudies to continual training.
“As a performer, it’s quite thrilling to be able to play the role of Elsa or, for me, as the Evil Queen, and to see and hear the reactions you’re getting as you’re coming out,” Brodie said. “That does something for the soul for a performer. You hear that and it’s addictive -- you want more.”
That’s one of the biggest changes for skaters coming to Disney on Ice from competitive careers, according to Brodie.
“With competition, you may get something back, you may not, but you do it for the fun of competing,” she said. "Here is a way different level of enjoyment a lot of people realize that come from competition to here. They’re pleasantly surprised at the different level of fun now with their sport or with their career and it can be a really good opportunity for skaters.”
Aside from just the high of audience enthusiasm, skaters can enhance skills in performance as well, from character acting to gymnastics, silk acrobatics and more, not to mention forging lifelong relationships.
“There’s a different type of family and a different type of friendship that you form on the road,” Brodie said. “You form this family on the road doing what you like doing and it’s just special years for people. If you’re fortunate like me, the career will last a lifetime. I have been fortunate, very lucky, and I’m going to ride it out into the sunset.”
The connection between cast and crew combined with a full evening of beloved Disney characters and a side of ice skating agility creates the perfect activity for Disney fans of all ages.
“It’s definitely worth taking that two hours out and coming to see,” Brodie said. “I can’t spoil the Disney magic for the kiddies, but it’s a very good show, and I was pleasantly surprised myself!”