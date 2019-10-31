The latest musical production at Utah Valley University features a cast that will challenge audience members to keep their wits — and their heads — about them.
Tony Award-nominee and Broadway regular Jeff McCarthy is starring in the Stephen Sondheim macabre masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” during its current run at the Noorda Center For the Performing Arts. The musical, a co-production between the Noorda Center and the Utah Repertory Theater Company, will run through Nov. 9.
“Sweeney Todd” famously tells the tale of a revenge-driven barber, who upon his return to London from an intentionally false imprisonment begins slitting his customers’ throats, partnering with Mrs. Lovett, who bakes the victims’ bodies into her suddenly popular new meat pies.
Appearing as the pie-maker Mrs. Lovett will be Jacqueline Jones, a former UVU musical theater student who received the Outstanding Performance by an Actress Award from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for her role in the UVU production of “Next to Normal” in 2014.
McCarthy and Jones are both well acquainted with their “Sweeney Todd” roles, having each performed these characters to rave reviews in acclaimed Chicago area productions. But they each had different levels of familiarity when it came to re-inhabiting their respective character’s skin, as it were, once again.
“Yes, I had done it before — but it was nine years ago,” McCarthy told the Daily Herald. “I opened the script and thought, ‘Barely a word. I recall barely a word.’ But it is a fantastic role, so I dug in and here we are — killing everybody in sight, singing the glorious Sondheim score and profoundly loving the Wasatch Mountains.”
For Jones, performing the role of Mrs. Lovett “feels a bit like coming home.”
“I was able to have a long run previously, so I spent quite a bit of time with her,” Jones said. “This time is different, however; she’s evolved. Getting to revisit this material has allowed me to dive deeper into this story and find more powerful reasons behind her choice to follow the risky path she ultimately goes for.”
When asked about what exactly draws her to the character, Jones singled out Mrs. Lovett’s dogged perseverance.
“I love Nellie Lovett’s tenacity,” Jones said. “I have a tendency to be a pushover and very mild in my own personal life, and I admire her unwavering strength, even though it comes with some highly questionable choices.”
McCarthy said a key aspect for him is to tap into Sweeney’s love for his wife, Lucy, and that doing so helps make the rest of the story experience richer.
“The existential hole that Sweeney finds himself in and is madly determined to claw even deeper (into), has been what fascinates me about my exploration of the role this time around,” McCarthy said. “As he sings in the epilogue, ‘To seek revenge may lead to hell’ is the idea behind this cautionary tale, and hell it is for him and becomes his agenda for almost everyone he encounters.”
Landing McCarthy for the Sweeney Todd role was a bit of a, pardon the pun, close shave. Local favorite and Broadway star Will Swenson was originally set to helm the starring role, but was forced to withdraw in September when he was cast in a yet-to-be-named Netflix TV series.
Swenson’s pain was McCarthy’s gain.
“I was up in Montana a little more than three weeks ago,” McCarthy said, “and my agent emailed me to say Will Swenson had to move to another project and that Utah Rep/UVU was offering me the role.”
“I apologize for this crummy timing with all of my music-loving heart,” Swenson said in a news release previewing the show. “Of all the lousy timing to get a big break! Sweeney Todd is a role I’ve dreamed of playing ever since I first heard the score when I was a kid. When (director) Tim Threlfall offered me the role, I jumped at the chance. I think I even joked on the phone, ‘This will be great! As long as I don’t get a cool part on a big new TV show.’ That’s exactly what happened and the reason I’m not able to come out and play.”
McCarthy and Jones make for a stellar combination in the production, and each had great things to say about their co-star.
“I adore working with Jeff,” Jones said. “His amazing career and work ethic is evident in every moment shared with him in a scene. He was so curious in the rehearsal room when finding moments within each scene, and I loved the feeling of being free to explore. Plus he’s just fun to play off of.”
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to share this whole experience with the brilliant and empathetic, loving friendliness of the great Jacqueline Jones,” said McCarthy. “She is also friggin’ gorgeous, so there’s that.”
Jones said returning to the UVU campus and seeing the new Noorda Center has been a surreal experience.
“When we walked into the theater for the first time, I have to admit, I got emotional taking it in,” she said. “It was such a dream of the university’s for so long, and to see it brought to life so beautifully was overwhelming in the best way. Their program prepared me for life as a working actor in ways that are honestly too lengthy to mention, but the most prominent being the reason we do this. The reason we create art. The reason we choose to tell stories. The reason is to connect to people, to change and impact the world. Dave Tinney, my mentor during my time at UVU, always stressed the importance of honesty when bringing a character to life. We have to believe in them fiercely, otherwise no one else will.”